Arts Renaissance Tremont: Beethoven, Britten, Schumann, & Lansky

On this episode of Cleveland Ovations, we feature performances from Arts Renaissance Tremont, the concert series now in its 27 th season in residence at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ.

Program

Paul Lansky: Horizons (2009)

I. Up Close

II. Rough Edged

III. Vanishing

Ars Futura Ensemble - Shuai Wang, piano / Robert Nicholson, cello / Luke Rinderknecht, marimba & percussion

Beethoven: String Trio in G Major, Op. 9, No. 1

Amici Quartet, members - Takako Masame, violin / Miho Hashizume, viola / Ralph Curry, cello

Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin & Piano, Op. 6

Jinjoo Cho, violin / Hyun Soo Kim, piano

Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 4 in C Major, Op. 102, No. 1

Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in D minor, Op. 19, No. 4

Mark Kosower, cello / Jee-Won Oh, piano

Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47

Jinjoo Cho, violin / Yu Jin, viola / Keith Robinson, cello / Hyun Soo Kim, piano

George Faddoul was the audio engineer for the live recordings.