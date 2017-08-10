Ensembles from Music from the Western Reserve

Music from the Western Reserve is now in its 34th year of presenting high quality performances given by Northeast Ohio’s outstanding musicians. On this episode of Cleveland Ovations, we feature performances from two of this season's ensembles.

Black Squirrel Winds, recorded March 12, 2017

Danna Sundet, oboe

Diane McCloskey Rechner, flute

Amitai Vardi, clarinet

Mark DeMio, bassoon

Kent Larmee, horn

Program:

Alexandre Tansman: Le Jardin du Paradis – La Danse de la Sorciere

Leos Janacek: Mladi (Youth) Suite for Wind Sextet

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Winds

Omni Quartet, recorded April 9, 2017

Yung-Min Amy Lee, violin

Alicia Koelz, violin

Joanna Zakany, viola

Tanya Ell, cello

Program:

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 9 in d, Op. 34

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 1 in F, Op. 18 No. 1