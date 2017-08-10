© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ovations

Ensembles from Music from the Western Reserve

Published August 10, 2017 at 1:00 AM EDT
The Omni Quartet and the Black Squirrel Winds
The Omni Quartet and the Black Squirrel Winds

Music from the Western Reserve is now in its 34th year of presenting high quality performances given by Northeast Ohio’s outstanding musicians. On this episode of Cleveland Ovations, we feature performances from two of this season's ensembles. 

Black Squirrel Winds, recorded March 12, 2017
Danna Sundet, oboe 
Diane McCloskey Rechner, flute 
Amitai Vardi, clarinet
Mark DeMio, bassoon 
Kent Larmee, horn

Program:
Alexandre Tansman:  Le Jardin du Paradis – La Danse de la Sorciere
Leos Janacek:  Mladi (Youth) Suite for Wind Sextet
Francis Poulenc:  Sextet for Piano and Winds

 

Omni Quartet, recorded April 9, 2017
Yung-Min Amy Lee, violin
Alicia Koelz, violin
Joanna Zakany, viola
Tanya Ell, cello

Program:
Antonin Dvorak:  String Quartet No. 9 in d, Op. 34
Ludwig van Beethoven:  String Quartet No. 1 in F, Op. 18 No. 1

Rob Grier
robin.grier@ideastream.org | 216-916-7148
See stories by Rob Grier