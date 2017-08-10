Ensembles from Music from the Western Reserve
Music from the Western Reserve is now in its 34th year of presenting high quality performances given by Northeast Ohio’s outstanding musicians. On this episode of Cleveland Ovations, we feature performances from two of this season's ensembles.
Black Squirrel Winds, recorded March 12, 2017
Danna Sundet, oboe
Diane McCloskey Rechner, flute
Amitai Vardi, clarinet
Mark DeMio, bassoon
Kent Larmee, horn
Program:
Alexandre Tansman: Le Jardin du Paradis – La Danse de la Sorciere
Leos Janacek: Mladi (Youth) Suite for Wind Sextet
Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Winds
Omni Quartet, recorded April 9, 2017
Yung-Min Amy Lee, violin
Alicia Koelz, violin
Joanna Zakany, viola
Tanya Ell, cello
Program:
Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 9 in d, Op. 34
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 1 in F, Op. 18 No. 1