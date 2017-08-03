© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ovations.png
Ovations

Quire Cleveland presents the St. Matthew Passion by Richard Davy

Published August 3, 2017 at 8:23 PM EDT

Among the most dramatic musical works from the early Renaissance is the setting of the  St. Matthew Passion by the English composer Richard Davy (c.1465–1538). Preserved incomplete in the  Eton Choirbook, it has been reconstructed by Quire Cleveland’s Artistic Director,  Ross Duffin. Quire sings it in English, using a translation by William Tyndale, Davy’s contemporary at Magdalen College, Oxford. 

We present the entire concert, recorded on April 9, 2017, on this episode of Cleveland Ovations. 

Ross Duffin, conductor
Owen Macintosh, tenor (The Evangelist)
Jeffrey Strauss, baritone (Jesus)

Richard Davy St. Matthew Passion (performing edition by Ross Duffin)
Sheryngam:  Ah, Gentle Jesu
William Byrd:  Mass for Five Voices          
William Byrd:  Ne Irascaris Domine

Tags
Ovations WCLV
John Simna
john.simna@ideastream.org | 216-916-7174
See stories by John Simna