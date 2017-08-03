Quire Cleveland presents the St. Matthew Passion by Richard Davy

Among the most dramatic musical works from the early Renaissance is the setting of the St. Matthew Passion by the English composer Richard Davy (c.1465–1538). Preserved incomplete in the Eton Choirbook, it has been reconstructed by Quire Cleveland’s Artistic Director, Ross Duffin. Quire sings it in English, using a translation by William Tyndale, Davy’s contemporary at Magdalen College, Oxford.

We present the entire concert, recorded on April 9, 2017, on this episode of Cleveland Ovations.

Ross Duffin, conductor

Owen Macintosh, tenor (The Evangelist)

Jeffrey Strauss, baritone (Jesus)

Richard Davy St. Matthew Passion (performing edition by Ross Duffin)

Sheryngam: Ah, Gentle Jesu

William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices

William Byrd: Ne Irascaris Domine