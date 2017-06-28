© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ovations.png
Ovations

"Recycle" by ChamberFest Cleveland

Published June 28, 2017 at 9:55 PM EDT

Recycled music anyone? Imagine an unfinished work by Mahler, completed by Schnittke, or a Faure trio rescored and Voila! You’ve got it! Add Schubert’s beloved Trout Quintet inspired by his own lieder, and revel in one of the most celebrated masterpieces of all time.

This concert by ChamberFest Cleveland, called "Recycle," is featured on Cleveland Ovations. 

Program
Gustav Mahler (arr Alfred Schnittke): Piano Quartet in A Minor
Gabriel Fauré: Piano Trio Op 120
Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A D 667 ‘Trout’

Artists: Diana Cohen, violin; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Xavier Foley, bass; Oliver Herbert, cello; Yura Lee, viola; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Brook Speltz, cello; Jonathan Vinocour, viola; Andrius Žlabys, piano

Tags
Ovations WCLV
Robert Conrad
WEEKEND RADIO – Advance listings – March and April 2019
See stories by Robert Conrad