"Recycle" by ChamberFest Cleveland

Recycled music anyone? Imagine an unfinished work by Mahler, completed by Schnittke, or a Faure trio rescored and Voila! You’ve got it! Add Schubert’s beloved Trout Quintet inspired by his own lieder, and revel in one of the most celebrated masterpieces of all time.

This concert by ChamberFest Cleveland, called "Recycle," is featured on Cleveland Ovations.

Program

Gustav Mahler (arr Alfred Schnittke): Piano Quartet in A Minor

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Trio Op 120

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A D 667 ‘Trout’

Artists: Diana Cohen, violin; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Xavier Foley, bass; Oliver Herbert, cello; Yura Lee, viola; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Brook Speltz, cello; Jonathan Vinocour, viola; Andrius Žlabys, piano