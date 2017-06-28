"Hommage" by ChamberFest Cleveland

Recorded Friday, June 23, 7:30pm, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music.

One giant honors another in the always evolving cycle of creation, hommage and rebirth. Bach and those reverent of the Baroque master open this program. The monumental Tchaikovsky Piano Trio overflows with melodic passion and fierce emotional depth in this program by ChamberFest Cleveland.

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestra Suite No. 2

György Kurtág: Selections from ‘Játékok’

Sofia Gubaidulina: Reflections on the theme “B-A-C-H” for String Quartet

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Kurtág): Sonatina from ‘Actus Tragicus’ (Cantata No. 106)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Trio in d Op 49

Artists: Julie Albers, cello; Diana Cohen, violin; Frank Cohen, clarinet; Zoltán Fejérvári, piano; Oliver Herbert, cello; Alexi Kenney, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Demarre McGill, flute; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Itamar Zorman, violin

-and-

Recorded Thursday, June 22, 7:30pm, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Trio, Op. 114

Artists: Julie Albers, cello; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Orion Weiss, piano