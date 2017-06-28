Cleveland State University faculty recital: Joe Miller and friends
We went two blocks east to capture this faculty concert at Cleveland State University's Drinko Recital Hall, recorded on Monday, March 27 at 7:30 pm.
Boris Blacher: Divertimento for Trumpet, Trombone and Piano (1946)
Gustav Mahler (arr Douglas Sparkes): Songs of a Wayfarer (Trombone and piano)
Astor Piazzolla (arr Anthony Wise, adapted by Jason Smith): Oblivion
Joseph Miller, trumpet; Jason Smith, trombone; Ralitsa Georgieva-Smith, piano
J. J. Johnson: Turnpike
Joe Miller: Avoicance
Charlie Parker: Donna Lee
Jason Smith: Dimcho
Bobby Timmons: Moanin’
Joseph Miller, trumpet; Jason Smith, trombone; Rock Wehrmann, piano; Chris Vance, bass; Bill Ransom, drums