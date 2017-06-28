Cleveland State University faculty recital: Joe Miller and friends

We went two blocks east to capture this faculty concert at Cleveland State University's Drinko Recital Hall, recorded on Monday, March 27 at 7:30 pm.

Boris Blacher: Divertimento for Trumpet, Trombone and Piano (1946)

Gustav Mahler (arr Douglas Sparkes): Songs of a Wayfarer (Trombone and piano)

Astor Piazzolla (arr Anthony Wise, adapted by Jason Smith): Oblivion

Joseph Miller, trumpet; Jason Smith, trombone; Ralitsa Georgieva-Smith, piano

J. J. Johnson: Turnpike

Joe Miller: Avoicance

Charlie Parker: Donna Lee

Jason Smith: Dimcho

Bobby Timmons: Moanin’

Joseph Miller, trumpet; Jason Smith, trombone; Rock Wehrmann, piano; Chris Vance, bass; Bill Ransom, drums