WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Ovations

Cleveland State University faculty recital: Joe Miller and friends

Published June 28, 2017 at 9:15 PM EDT
CSU's Music and Communications Building
We went two blocks east to capture this faculty concert at Cleveland State University's Drinko Recital Hall, recorded on Monday, March 27 at 7:30 pm.

Boris Blacher:  Divertimento for Trumpet, Trombone and Piano (1946)
Gustav Mahler (arr Douglas Sparkes):  Songs of a Wayfarer (Trombone and piano)
Astor Piazzolla (arr Anthony Wise, adapted by Jason Smith):  Oblivion
Joseph Miller, trumpet; Jason Smith, trombone; Ralitsa Georgieva-Smith, piano

J. J. Johnson:  Turnpike
Joe Miller:  Avoicance
Charlie Parker:  Donna Lee
Jason Smith:  Dimcho
Bobby Timmons:  Moanin’
Joseph Miller, trumpet; Jason Smith, trombone; Rock Wehrmann, piano; Chris Vance, bass; Bill Ransom, drums

