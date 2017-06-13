Collaborative Concert: Oberlin Conservatory & The Music Settlement
We feature a concert recorded November 20, 2016 at the Bop Stop on this episode of Cleveland Ovations. Musicians from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and The Music Settlement collaborated on a program of both jazz and classical works.
Part 1: Cruz/Orenstein Jazz Quartet (Oberlin)
Seven Steps to Heaven, Fair Here, Improv 1
Part 2: Artists and Student Musicians (The Music Settlement)
Satie: Trois morceaux en forme de poire; Benjamin Jamal and Adrienne Johnston, piano
Beethoven: Six Variations on a Swiss Song WoO 64; Thalia Lisowski, piano
Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: March ‘Song of the Lark’; Abra Lisowski, piano
Berlioz: Trio des jeunes Ismaelites; Arielle DeVito, Linda White, flutes; Linda Allen, piano
Grieg: Notturno; Hannah Lee, piano
Burgmueller: Tarantella; Ihsan Akkus, piano
Shchedrin: Basso ostinato; Aysa Akkus, piano
Lalo: Movement 1 from Symphonie Espagnole; Lucas Tai, violin; Linda Allen, piano
Part 2: Cruz/Orenstein Jazz Quartet (Oberlin)
Improvs 2 & 3