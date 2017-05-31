BlueWater Chamber Orchestra: Remembering Carlton Woods

On this episode featuring the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, we offer a special tribute to founder and artistic director Carlton Woods, who passed away in February. The program includes some of Carlton's favorite performances over the years. Plus, his colleagues share their favorite memories of him.

Program

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 (September 6, 2014)

Corigliano: Voyages (November 16, 2013)

Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (November 1, 2014)

Respighi: Trittico Botticelliano (November 1, 2014)

Barber: Adagio for Strings (March 1, 2014)

Copland: Appalachian Spring (February 18, 2017)