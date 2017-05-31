© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ovations

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra: Remembering Carlton Woods

Published May 31, 2017 at 6:04 PM EDT
On this episode featuring the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, we offer a special tribute to founder and artistic director Carlton Woods, who passed away in February. The program includes some of Carlton's favorite performances over the years. Plus, his colleagues share their favorite memories of him.

Program
Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 (September 6, 2014)
Corigliano: Voyages (November 16, 2013)
Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (November 1, 2014)
Respighi: Trittico Botticelliano (November 1, 2014)
Barber: Adagio for Strings (March 1, 2014)
Copland: Appalachian Spring (February 18, 2017)

Ovations WCLV
Angela Mitchell
See stories by Angela Mitchell