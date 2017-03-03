Les Délices: Concertos Comiques and Songs Without Words

On this episode of Cleveland Ovations, we were treated to not one, but TWO recent concerts by Les Délices. During intermission, WCLV's Angela Mitchell spoke with Artistic Director Debra Nagy.

Concertos Comiques, May 8, 2016

Performers: Debra Nagy, baroque oboe; Julie Andrijeski & Scott Metcalfe, baroque violin; Josh Lee, viola da gamba; Simon Martyn-Ellis, theorbo & baroque guitar

Michel Corrette: Concerto no. 6 Le Plaisir des dames

Michel Corrette: Sonata no. 2 from Les Délices de la Solitude, Op 20

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Sonata in Four Parts, Op 34 no 1

Jean-Joseph Mouret: Suite from Ragonde (1742)

Michel Corrette: Concerto no. 25 Les Sauvages

Songs without Words, October 16, 2016

Performers: Debra Nagy, baroque oboe; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Eric Milnes, harpsichord

Wordless Song

Eric Milnes: Prelude

Marin Marais: Les Voix humaines from 2ème Livre de Pièces de viole (1701)

Feeling Wistful

Jean-Baptiste de Bousset: Pourquoi dous rossignol (1700)

Johnny Mandel: Emily (1964)

Billy Strayhorn: A Flower is a lovesome thing (1941)

Chains of Love

Bénigne de Bacilly/Jacques-Martin Hotteterre:

Rochers je ne veux point from Airs et Brunettes (1723)

Don Covay/Aretha Franklin, arr. Milnes: Chain of Fools (1967)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Recit de la beauté from Le Mariage Forcé (1664)

Burning Passion

Marais: Prelude in a minor from 4ème Livre de Pièces de viole (1717)

Joseph Chabanceau de la Barre: J’avois juré from Airs à deux parties (1669)

Michel Lambert: D’un feu secret (1660)

Heartache

Sondheim: Send in the Clowns from A Little Night Music (1973)

De Bousset: De mes soupirs, de mes langueurs (1700)

Charles Aznavour/Nina Simone: Tomorrow is my turn (1962)

I wouldn’t have it any other way…

Lambert: Vos mespris (1660)

Kosma/Mercer: Autumn Leaves (1945)