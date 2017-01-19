Oberlin Conservatory presents the Zukerman Trio

As part of their Artist Recital Series, Oberlin Conservatory presented the Zukerman Trio in a concert on September 30, 2016 at Finney Chapel. Consisting of violinist Pinchas Zukerman, cellist Amanda Forsyth, and pianist Angela Cheng, the Zukerman Trio perform classic works at festivals and major venues around the globe.

Program

Glière: Selections From Eight Pieces For Violin And Cello, Op. 39

Shostakovich: Piano Trio No. 2 In E Minor, Op. 67

Schubert: Piano Trio in B-flat Major, D. 898