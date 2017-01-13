An All-Strauss program with CityMusic Cleveland
CityMusic Cleveland presented an all-Strauss program (Johann Junior and Senior, as well as Richard) in the second concert of its 2016-17 season. Stefan Willich conducted, and the horn soloist was Elizabeth Freimuth.
Program
Johann Strauss II: A Night in Venice: Overture
Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No.2
Johann Strauss II: Lagoon Waltz (from A Night in Venice)
Johann Strauss II: Kiss Waltz
Johann Strauss I: Zampa Galop
Johann Strauss II: Pizzicato Polka
Richard Strauss: Waltz from Der Rosenkavalier
Johann Strauss II: Voices of Spring
Johann Strauss I: Radetzky March