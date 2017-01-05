© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Apollo's Fire presents Handel's Messiah

Published January 5, 2017 at 4:59 PM EST

Now an acclaimed CD, Apollo's Fire and Jeannette Sorrell’s interpretation of Handel’s  Messiah has inspired audiences across the country on many national radio broadcasts. Taking their cue from Handel’s original conception of the piece as theatrical entertainment, Sorrell and her actor-singers take the listeners on a spiritual and emotional journey.

Apollo's Fire
Apollo's Fire singers
Jeannette Sorrell, Artistic Director
Meredith Hall, soprano
Amanda Crider, mezzo-soprano
Karim Sulayman, tenor
Jeffrey Strauss, baritone

