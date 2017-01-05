Apollo's Fire presents Handel's Messiah

Now an acclaimed CD, Apollo's Fire and Jeannette Sorrell’s interpretation of Handel’s Messiah has inspired audiences across the country on many national radio broadcasts. Taking their cue from Handel’s original conception of the piece as theatrical entertainment, Sorrell and her actor-singers take the listeners on a spiritual and emotional journey.

Apollo's Fire

Apollo's Fire singers

Jeannette Sorrell, Artistic Director

Meredith Hall, soprano

Amanda Crider, mezzo-soprano

Karim Sulayman, tenor

Jeffrey Strauss, baritone