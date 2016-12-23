Quire Cleveland presents Carols for Quire VIII

For the 8th year in a row, Carols for Quire explored exquisite choral music for Christmas from many lands and centuries. This year, along with many favorites from the past, highlights included a lively ensalada with popular Spanish Christmas songs, and a setting of the Christmas hymn Conditor alme siderum in the Mohawk Indian language, newly reconstructed by Quire Cleveland's Artistic Director, Ross Duffin.

PROGRAM

Cum nasset esset Jesus Christoph Thomas Walliser (1568–1648)

A Northern Christmas

Lapsed caicki laolacatt Anon. 16th-century Finnish (arr. Ross W. Duffin)

Iloidcam ja remuidcam Anon. 16th-century Finnish (arr. Ross W. Duffin)

Meklētāja cel̦ š (The Christmas Rose) Andrejs Jansons (b.1938)

A Spanish Christmas “Salad”

La Trulla Bartolomé Carceres (fl.ca.1550)

Intermission: interview with Ross Duffin

Magi veniunt ab oriente Jacobus Clemens non papa (ca.1510–1555)

Mission to the Indians

Ies8s ahatonnia ( The Huron Carol) St. Jean de Brébeuf (ca.1647) arr. R. Duffin

Joseph k8riritenes ( Joseph est bien marié) Abenaki noël (ca.1700) arr. R. Duffin

8i8 satannitenrascon ( Conditor alme siderum) Mohawk hymn (ca.1700) arr. R. Duffin

Africans in Portugal

Sã qui turo zente pleta Anon. Portuguese/African (ca.1700)

Revolutionary America

Judea ( A Virgin unspotted) William Billings (1746–1800)

Shiloh ( Methinks I see a heavenly host) Billings

English Classics

In the bleak midwinter (1906) Gustav Holst (1874–1934)

The Lamb (1927) Charles Wood (1866–1926)

Benedicamus Domino (1918) Peter Warlock (1894–1930)