Quire Cleveland presents Carols for Quire VIII

Published December 23, 2016 at 1:19 AM EST

For the 8th year in a row, Carols for Quire explored exquisite choral music for Christmas from many lands and centuries. This year, along with many favorites from the past, highlights included a lively  ensalada  with popular Spanish Christmas songs, and a setting of the Christmas hymn  Conditor alme siderum in the Mohawk Indian language, newly reconstructed by  Quire Cleveland's Artistic Director,  Ross Duffin.

PROGRAM

Cum nasset esset Jesus Christoph Thomas Walliser (1568–1648)

A Northern Christmas
Lapsed caicki laolacatt Anon. 16th-century Finnish (arr. Ross W. Duffin)
Iloidcam ja remuidcam Anon. 16th-century Finnish (arr. Ross W. Duffin)
Meklētāja cel̦ š (The Christmas Rose) Andrejs Jansons (b.1938)

A Spanish Christmas “Salad”
La Trulla Bartolomé Carceres (fl.ca.1550)

Intermission: interview with Ross Duffin

Magi veniunt ab oriente Jacobus Clemens non papa (ca.1510–1555)

Mission to the Indians
Ies8s ahatonnia ( The Huron Carol) St. Jean de Brébeuf (ca.1647) arr. R. Duffin
Joseph k8riritenes ( Joseph est bien marié) Abenaki noël (ca.1700) arr. R. Duffin
8i8 satannitenrascon ( Conditor alme siderum) Mohawk hymn (ca.1700) arr. R. Duffin

Africans in Portugal
Sã qui turo zente pleta Anon. Portuguese/African (ca.1700)

Revolutionary America
Judea ( A Virgin unspotted) William Billings (1746–1800)
Shiloh ( Methinks I see a heavenly host) Billings

English Classics
In the bleak midwinter (1906) Gustav Holst (1874–1934)
The Lamb (1927) Charles Wood (1866–1926)
Benedicamus Domino (1918) Peter Warlock (1894–1930)

