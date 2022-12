Recorded Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 7:30 pm The Breen Center for the Performing Arts Near West Neighborhood Series

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Carlton R. Woods, Conductor

Peter Otto, violin

Georges Bizet (1838-1875): SYMPHONY IN C MAJOR

Allegro vivo

Adagio

Allegro vivace; Trio

Allegro vivace

Antonin Dvořák (1841-1904): CONCERTO FOR VIOLIN AND ORCHESTRA IN A MINOR, OP. 53

Allegro non troppo

Adagio ma non troppo

Finale: Allegro giocoso, ma non troppo