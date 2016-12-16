Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Holiday concert

Recorded December 4, 2016

Program

G. P. Telemann: Brass Fanfare

Benjamin Britten: Procession, “Wolcum Yole!” and “There is No Rose” from “A Ceremony of Carols”

Daniel Elder: Crystal Sky

Arr. Ian McCubbin: The Twelve Bassoons of Christmas

Jule Styne & Sammy Cahn: Let It Snow!

Jay Livingston & Ray Evans: Silver Bells

Kim Gannon & Walter Kent: I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Gwyneth Walker: Alleluia! Amen! From “A Sacred Place”

Z. Randall Stroope: Verbum caro factum est (The Word Was Made Flesh)

M. Leontovich: Carol of the Bells

Greg Gilpin: Ding-a-Ding

James A. Hirt: Gloria from “Mass for the Resurrection of Peace”

Morten Lauridsen arr. H. Robert Reynolds: O Magnum Mysterium

Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Leroy Anderson: arr. Russell Robinson: A Christmas Festival