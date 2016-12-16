Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Holiday Concert
Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Holiday concert
Recorded December 4, 2016
Program
G. P. Telemann: Brass Fanfare
Benjamin Britten: Procession, “Wolcum Yole!” and “There is No Rose” from “A Ceremony of Carols”
Daniel Elder: Crystal Sky
Arr. Ian McCubbin: The Twelve Bassoons of Christmas
Jule Styne & Sammy Cahn: Let It Snow!
Jay Livingston & Ray Evans: Silver Bells
Kim Gannon & Walter Kent: I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Gwyneth Walker: Alleluia! Amen! From “A Sacred Place”
Z. Randall Stroope: Verbum caro factum est (The Word Was Made Flesh)
M. Leontovich: Carol of the Bells
Greg Gilpin: Ding-a-Ding
James A. Hirt: Gloria from “Mass for the Resurrection of Peace”
Morten Lauridsen arr. H. Robert Reynolds: O Magnum Mysterium
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride
Leroy Anderson: arr. Russell Robinson: A Christmas Festival