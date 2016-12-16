© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ovations.png
Ovations

Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Holiday Concert

Published December 16, 2016 at 4:42 PM EST

Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Holiday concert
Recorded December 4, 2016

Program
G. P. Telemann: Brass Fanfare
Benjamin Britten: Procession, “Wolcum Yole!” and “There is No Rose” from “A Ceremony of Carols”
Daniel Elder:  Crystal Sky
Arr. Ian McCubbin:  The Twelve Bassoons of Christmas
Jule Styne & Sammy Cahn: Let It Snow!
Jay Livingston & Ray Evans: Silver Bells
Kim Gannon & Walter Kent:  I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Gwyneth Walker: Alleluia! Amen! From “A Sacred Place”
Z. Randall Stroope: Verbum caro factum est (The Word Was Made Flesh)
M. Leontovich: Carol of the Bells
Greg Gilpin: Ding-a-Ding
James A. Hirt: Gloria from “Mass for the Resurrection of Peace”
Morten Lauridsen arr. H. Robert Reynolds: O Magnum Mysterium
Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride
Leroy Anderson: arr. Russell Robinson: A Christmas Festival

 

Tags
Ovations WCLV
Angela Mitchell
See stories by Angela Mitchell