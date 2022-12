Baldwin Wallace Conservatory: Elysian Trio

The Elysian Trio is made up of violinist Julian Ross, cellist Merry Peckham, and pianist Robert Mayerovitch. On a recent recital, they were joined by faculty guest Lembi Veskimets, viola, and we present that recital on this episode of Cleveland Ovations. At intermission, WCLV host Jacqueline Gerber speaks with Susan van Vorst, Director of the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory.

Program

Haydn: Piano Trio No. 44 in E

Copland: Vitebsk, Study on a Jewish Theme

Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 1 in c, Op. 15