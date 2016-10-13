Quire Cleveland presents Monteverdi: Mantuan Masterpieces

Ross Duffin, Artistic Director

Recorded at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist on September 30th, 2016

Claudio Monteverdi (1567–1643) was celebrated (and criticized) in his day for the way he portrayed expression & emotion in a revolutionary new musical style. If you love his iconic Vespers, you know how enchanting this music is! He’s known as a great Venetian composer but many of his most famous works were composed in Mantua. Among these is his Mass of the Most Blessed Virgin, published in 1610, at the same time as the Vespers.

Also known as the Missa in illo tempore, it is an exhilarating work, imbued with the tumbling sequences that make his madrigals so urgent. Those works were ground-breaking for defining a new, text-oriented style of composition. Several were later provided with sacred texts that capture perfectly the emotion and expression of Monteverdi’s originals, and turn them into devotional masterpieces.

Program:

Claudio Monteverdi – Aquilino Coppini Sacred Motet Spernit deus cor durum

Nicolas Gombert – Motet In illo tempore

Claudio Monteverdi – Missa in illo tempore – Kyrie eleison

Claudio Monteverdi – Aquilino Coppini Sacred Motet Felle amaro

Claudio Monteverdi – Aquilino Coppini Sacred Motet Stabat virgo

Claudio Monteverdi – Missa in illo tempore – Gloria

Intermission: a conversation with Artistic Director Ross Duffin

Claudio Monteverdi – Aquilino Coppini Sacred Motet O Jesu, mea vita

Claudio Monteverdi – Missa in illo tempore – Credo

Claudio Monteverdi – Aquilino Coppini Sacred Motet Sancta Maria

Claudio Monteverdi – Missa in illo tempore – Sanctus

Claudio Monteverdi – Aquilino Coppini Sacred Motet Maria, quid ploras

Claudio Monteverdi – Missa in illo tempore – Agnus dei