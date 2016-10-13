© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ovations

Quire Cleveland presents Monteverdi: Mantuan Masterpieces

Published October 13, 2016 at 5:47 PM EDT

Quire Cleveland presents Monteverdi:  Mantuan Masterpieces
Ross Duffin, Artistic Director
Recorded at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist on September 30th, 2016

Claudio Monteverdi (1567–1643) was celebrated (and criticized) in his day for the way he portrayed expression  & emotion in a revolutionary new musical style. If you love his iconic  Vespers, you know how enchanting this music is! He’s known as a great Venetian composer but many of his most famous works were composed in Mantua. Among these is his  Mass of the Most Blessed Virgin, published in 1610, at the same time as the  Vespers.

Also known as the  Missa in illo tempore, it is an exhilarating work, imbued with the tumbling sequences that make his madrigals so urgent. Those works were ground-breaking for defining a new, text-oriented style of composition. Several were later provided with sacred texts that capture perfectly the emotion and expression of Monteverdi’s originals, and turn them into devotional masterpieces.

Program:

Claudio Monteverdi – Aquilino Coppini   Sacred Motet Spernit deus cor durum
Nicolas Gombert – Motet In illo tempore
Claudio Monteverdi – Missa in illo tempore – Kyrie eleison
Claudio Monteverdi – Aquilino Coppini   Sacred Motet Felle amaro
Claudio Monteverdi – Aquilino Coppini   Sacred Motet Stabat virgo
Claudio Monteverdi – Missa in illo tempore – Gloria

Intermission: a conversation with Artistic Director Ross Duffin

Claudio Monteverdi – Aquilino Coppini   Sacred Motet O Jesu, mea vita
Claudio Monteverdi – Missa in illo tempore – Credo
Claudio Monteverdi – Aquilino Coppini   Sacred Motet Sancta Maria
Claudio Monteverdi – Missa in illo tempore – Sanctus
Claudio Monteverdi – Aquilino Coppini   Sacred Motet Maria, quid ploras
Claudio Monteverdi – Missa in illo tempore – Agnus dei

Angela Mitchell
