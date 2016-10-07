Apollo's Fire: Sephardic Journey, Wanderings of the Spanish Jews

On this episode of Cleveland Ovations, hosted by Bill O'Connell, Apollo's Fire presents selections from their recent program, Sephardic Journey.

Cast out of Jerusalem, cast out of Spain. The Spanish Jews in their travels absorbed the colorful musical accents of Italy, Turkey and North Africa, including exotic percussion. This musical journey interweaves Sephardic folk song with the Monteverdi-like Hebrew choral work of Salamone Rossi – the Songs of Solomon. The daily rhythms of life – love, rejection, feasting and celebration – culminate in the mystical prayers of Shabbat.

Program:

I. O Jerusalem! - Ir me kero, Madre, a Yerushalayim (I want to go to Jerusalem, mother…) Cuándo el Rey Nimrod (Avram Avinu) - Sephardic Medieval/traditional songs, arr. J. Sorrell Ir me quiero a Yerushalayim/Ir me queria yo por este caminico - Sephardic Medieval/traditional, arr. J. Sorrell after the version by Cantor Jalda Rebling

II. The Temple - Avinu Malkenu | Lecha Dodi - Medieval Sephardic liturgical chants, arr. J. Sorrell - Salamone Rossi Hebreo (c. 1570-1630) Sonata in Dialogo, for Two Violins & Continuo - From the Songs of Solomon: Al Naharot Bavel (By the Waters of Babylon - Psalm 137) - Yitgaddal veyitkaddash (Kaddish) – arr. J. Sorrell

III. Love & Romance - Ah el Novio no quere dinero (Ah, the bridegroom wants no money) - La Rosa enflorese (The Rose Blooms) - Adio querida (Farewell, My Beloved) - Medieval/Traditional Ladino Songs - La Comida la mañana – (instrumental) Medieval Sephardic/Turkish - A la Una yo nací (At One I was Born) – traditional Ladino ballad

IV. The Sabbath - Ki eshmera Shabbat (If I Guard the Sabbath) - Words by Rabbi Avrahim Ebn Ezra, 12th c. Spain - Medieval Sephardic liturgical chant, arr. J. Sorrell/J. Strauss/R. Schiffer Salamone Rossi Hebreo – Selections from The Songs of Solomon: {Lute Prelude] Hallelujah Ashre ‘ish (Psalm 112) - Adon Olam (Lord of the Universe) – Hebrew sacred text, music by René Schiffer (b. 1961) - Tzur mishelo akhalnu (The Lord our Rock) - Medieval sacred Hebrew poem for the end of the Sabbath meal

V. Feasting & Celebration - Salamone Rossi Hebreo Sonata 12 sopra la Bergamasca Sonatas, Bk. IV) - Galliarda detta la Zambalina, (Sinfonie e Galliarde, Bk. II) Balletto e Galliarda (Sinfonia no. 17) Hazeremos | Quita'l tas - Traditional Sephardic/Ladino Feasting songs, arr. N. Snaidas - La Comida la Mañana (The Morning Meal) - Traditional Sephardic/Ladino folk song, ed. R. Schiffer