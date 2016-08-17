Cleveland State University Chorus and Chorale

On this episode of Cleveland Ovations, we feature the Chorus and Chorale of Cleveland State University. Brian Bailey directs both ensembles, and Pin-Hsuan Huang was the pianist.

Recorded March 10, 2016 in Waetjen Auditorium.

Cleveland State University Chorus

Lodovico da Viadanna: Exsultate, Justi in Domino

Thomas Tallis: If Ye Love Me

Robert Schumann: Gypsy Life

Daniel Gawthrop: Sing Me to Heaven

Traditional (Swaziland): Siya Lobola

Traditional (South Africa): Kenna yo Morena

Cleveland State University Chorale

Traditional-Cornish (arr Gustav Holst): I love My Love

Johannes Brahms: New Love Songs Op 65

Sydney Guillaume: Twa Tanbou (Three Drums)