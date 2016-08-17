© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ovations

Cleveland State University Chorus and Chorale

Published August 17, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

On this episode of Cleveland Ovations, we feature the Chorus and Chorale of Cleveland State University. Brian Bailey directs both ensembles, and Pin-Hsuan Huang was the pianist. 

Recorded March 10, 2016 in Waetjen Auditorium. 

Cleveland State University Chorus
Lodovico da Viadanna: Exsultate, Justi in Domino
Thomas Tallis: If Ye Love Me
Robert Schumann: Gypsy Life
Daniel Gawthrop: Sing Me to Heaven
Traditional (Swaziland): Siya Lobola
Traditional (South Africa): Kenna yo Morena

Cleveland State University Chorale
Traditional-Cornish (arr Gustav Holst): I love My Love
Johannes Brahms: New Love Songs Op 65
Sydney Guillaume: Twa Tanbou (Three Drums)

