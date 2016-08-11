CityMusic Cleveland
This concert by CityMusic Cleveland was recorded December 9-13, 2015.
CityMusic Cleveland Chamber Orchestra
Stefan Willich, conductor
Stacey Mastrian, soprano
Jack Sutte, trumpet
Program
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus Overture
Hummel Trumpet Concerto
Johann Strauss Jr: Blue Danube
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Laughing Song
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Adele’s Aria ‘Spiel ich die Unschuld vom Lande’
Johann Strauss Jr: Tritsch-Tratsch
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Gypsy Song ‘O habet acht‘
Josef Strauss: Aus der Ferne (From Afar) Polka
Franz Lehar: The Merry Widow: Vilja Lied
Johann Strauss: Radetzky March