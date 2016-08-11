This concert by CityMusic Cleveland was recorded December 9-13, 2015.

CityMusic Cleveland Chamber Orchestra

Stefan Willich, conductor

Stacey Mastrian, soprano

Jack Sutte, trumpet

Program

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus Overture

Hummel Trumpet Concerto

Johann Strauss Jr: Blue Danube

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Laughing Song

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Adele’s Aria ‘Spiel ich die Unschuld vom Lande’

Johann Strauss Jr: Tritsch-Tratsch

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Gypsy Song ‘O habet acht‘

Josef Strauss: Aus der Ferne (From Afar) Polka

Franz Lehar: The Merry Widow: Vilja Lied

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March