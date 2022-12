This concert by faculty members at Cleveland State University was recorded May 2, 2016 at Drinko Hall.

Shuai Wang, piano

Sean Gabriel, flute

David McGuire, oboe

Ellen Breakfield Glick clarinet

David Brockett, horn

Mark DeMio, bassoon

Program

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano and Winds, K. 452

Ludwig Thuille: Sextet for Piano and Winds