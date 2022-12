Quire Cleveland presents "England’s Phœnix: William Byrd"

Quire Cleveland presents "England’s Phoenix: William Byrd"

Mass for Five Voices, Motets & Anthems

Ross W. Duffin, Artistic Director

Recorded May 22nd at Historic St. Peter Church, Cleveland

Sing joyfully

BL MS Add. 29372–7 (1616)

Ne irascaris – Civitas sancti tui

Cantiones Sacrae I (1589)

Kyrie eleison (from the Mass for Five Voices)

Printed without TP (ca.1595)

Venite exultemus

Gradualia II (1607)

Exalt thyself, O God

Worcester Cathedral Library MS A 3.3

Gloria (from the Mass for Five Voices)

Intermission

Credo (from the Mass for Five Voices)

In resurrectione tua

Cantiones Sacrae I (1589)

Tollite portas

Gradualia I (1605)

Sanctus (from the Mass for Five Voices)

Haec dicit Dominus

Cantiones Sacrae II (1591)

Ave verum corpus

Gradualia I (1605)

Agnus dei (from the Mass for Five Voices)