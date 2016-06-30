Oberlin Conservatory

Program:

Andrew Norman: Gran Turismo

Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble, Timothy Weiss, conductor

Dvorak : Piano Quintet in A major, Op 81

Oberlin Trio with guests, violinist Kyung Sun Lee and violist Michael Isaac Strauss

Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Chelsea De Souza, pianist and 2015 Oberlin Concerto Competition winner with the Oberlin Orchestra, Raphael Jimenez conductor

Griffes : Three Poems of Fiona MacLeod

Joshua Blue, tenor and 2015 Oberlin Concerto Competition winner with the Oberlin Chamber Orchestra, Raphael Jimenez conductor