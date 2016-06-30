© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ovations.png
Ovations

Oberlin Conservatory

Published June 30, 2016 at 7:49 PM EDT

Program:

Andrew Norman: Gran Turismo 
Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble, Timothy Weissconductor

Dvorak : Piano Quintet in A major, Op 81 
Oberlin Trio with guests, violinist Kyung Sun Lee and violist Michael Isaac Strauss

Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Chelsea De Souza, pianist and 2015 Oberlin Concerto Competition winner with the Oberlin Orchestra, Raphael Jimenez conductor

Griffes : Three Poems of Fiona MacLeod
Joshua Blue, tenor and 2015 Oberlin Concerto Competition winner with the Oberlin Chamber Orchestra, Raphael Jimenez conductor

Tags
Ovations WCLV
Angela Mitchell
See stories by Angela Mitchell