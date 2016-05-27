Case Western Reserve University Department of Music

Performances from the CWRU Department of Music are featured on this episode of Cleveland Ovations. You'll hear from the Collegium Musicum Medieval Ensemble, the Baroque Chamber Ensembles, and the Baroque Orchestra.

The Department of Music at Case Western Reserve University offers a range of degree programs, ensemble experiences, and scholarly opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students. They encourage interests that range from medieval music to popular music, and students benefit from the Department’s thriving collaborations with the Cleveland Orchestra, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, The Cleveland Museum of Art, and other nearby cultural institutions. Through the Joint Music Programwith the Cleveland Institute of Music, begun in 1968, students have the opportunity to engage in musical research and scholarship at one of the nation’s premiere research universities while pursuing focused music studies at one of its top-tier conservatories.

Program

CWRU Collegium Musicum Medieval Ensemble (October 31, 2015) at Harkness Chapel: "The Beginning of Joy: Italian Music of the Late Middle Ages"

Ross W. Duffin, director; Shira Kammen, guest artist

Una panthera Johannes Ciconia (ca.1370–1412) - Allison Monroe, Karin Cuellar, Eva Lymenstull, vielles

A poste messe Lorenzo Masini da Firenze (d. ca.1373) - Margaret Carpenter Haigh, soprano, Cynthia Black, Alice Culin-Ellison, vielles

Rosetta Antonio Zacara da Teramo (ca.1355–1413)

O Rosa bella Ciconia - Margaret Carpenter Haigh, soprano, Cynthia Black, Eva Lymenstull, vielles

Lamento di Tristano e Rotta Anonymous ca.1400 (BL 29987) - Allison Monroe, Cynthia Black, Alice Culin-Ellison, Eva Lymenstull, vielles; Karin Cuellar, rebec, Luke Conklin, harp & recorder, Nicolas Haigh, organ; Cynthia Black, Karin Cuellar, vielles; Guest Artist: Shira Kammen, vielle

CWRU Baroque Chamber Ensembles (October 25, 2015) "Rhetorical Virtuosity: Music of 17th-century Italy"

Julie Andrijeski, Director

Sonata prima detta la Moderno from Varie Sonate, Sinfonie . . .Terzo Libro (1613) Salomone Rossi - Cynthia Black and Emily Choi, violin, Joshua Stauffer, theorbo, Sonia Hu, harpsichord

Canzon prima from Sonate, Symphonie … Op. 8 (1626) Biagio Marini - Cynthia Black, Karin Cuéllar, Alice Culin-Ellison, and Allison Monroe, violin; Eva Lymenstull, cello; Qin Ying Tan, harpsichord

“Uscite ò gemiti” Ciacona à 4 Giacomo Arrigoni - Margaret Carpenter Haigh, soprano; Alice Culin-Ellison and Allison Monroe, violin; Sophie Benn, cello; Nicolas Haigh, harpsichord

CWRU Baroque Orchestra - "Angelic Cascades and Devilish Flourishes: Music of Jean-Marie LeClair and Pietro Locatelli"

Dr. Julie Andrijeski, Director

Jean-Marie LeClair: Concerto in G Minor, Op. 10 No. 6, 1st movement (Allegro ma non troppo)

Jean-Marie LeClair: Excerpts from Scylla et Glaucus - Margaret Haigh, soprano; Matthew Maisano, baritone

Pietro Locatelli: Violin Concerto in A Major DunL 1.5, last movement (Allegro - Andante - Allegro - Andante - Allegro)- Cynthia Black, baroque violin

CWRU Baroque Orchestra - From the Triumphant to the Sublime: Music of G.F. Handel and his Colleagues

Dr. Julie Andrijeski, Director

Pisendel: Violin Concerto in D Major JunP 1.5, 1st movement (Andante - Vivace - Andante) - Karin Cuéllar-Rendón, baroque violin