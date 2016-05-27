© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ovations.png
Ovations

Case Western Reserve University Department of Music

Published May 27, 2016 at 5:48 PM EDT
[Julie Andrijeski / photo by Mark Satola]
[Julie Andrijeski / photo by Mark Satola]

Performances from the  CWRU Department of Music are featured on this episode of Cleveland Ovations. You'll hear from the Collegium Musicum Medieval Ensemble, the Baroque Chamber Ensembles, and the Baroque Orchestra.

The Department of Music at Case Western Reserve University offers a range of degree programs,  ensemble experiences, and scholarly opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students. They encourage interests that range from medieval music to popular music, and students benefit from the Department’s thriving collaborations with the  Cleveland Orchestra, The  Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, The  Cleveland Museum of Art, and other nearby cultural institutions. Through the  Joint Music Programwith the  Cleveland Institute of Music, begun in 1968, students have the opportunity to engage in musical research and scholarship at one of the nation’s premiere research universities while pursuing focused music studies at one of its top-tier conservatories.

Program

CWRU Collegium Musicum Medieval Ensemble (October 31, 2015) at Harkness Chapel: "The Beginning of Joy: Italian Music of the Late Middle Ages"

Ross W. Duffin, director; Shira Kammen, guest artist

Una panthera Johannes Ciconia (ca.1370–1412) - Allison Monroe, Karin Cuellar, Eva Lymenstull, vielles
A poste messe Lorenzo Masini da Firenze (d. ca.1373) - Margaret Carpenter Haigh, soprano, Cynthia Black, Alice Culin-Ellison, vielles
Rosetta Antonio Zacara da Teramo (ca.1355–1413) 
O Rosa bella Ciconia - Margaret Carpenter Haigh, soprano, Cynthia Black, Eva Lymenstull, vielles
Lamento di Tristano e Rotta Anonymous ca.1400 (BL 29987) - Allison Monroe, Cynthia Black, Alice Culin-Ellison, Eva Lymenstull, vielles; Karin Cuellar, rebec, Luke Conklin, harp & recorder, Nicolas Haigh, organ; Cynthia Black, Karin Cuellar, vielles; Guest Artist: Shira Kammen, vielle

 

CWRU Baroque Chamber Ensembles (October 25, 2015) "Rhetorical Virtuosity: Music of 17th-century Italy"

Julie Andrijeski, Director

Sonata prima detta la Moderno from Varie Sonate, Sinfonie . . .Terzo Libro (1613) Salomone Rossi - Cynthia Black and Emily Choi, violin, Joshua Stauffer, theorbo, Sonia Hu, harpsichord
Canzon prima from Sonate, Symphonie … Op. 8 (1626) Biagio Marini - Cynthia Black, Karin Cuéllar, Alice Culin-Ellison, and Allison Monroe, violin; Eva Lymenstull, cello; Qin Ying Tan, harpsichord
“Uscite ò gemiti” Ciacona à 4 Giacomo Arrigoni - Margaret Carpenter Haigh, soprano; Alice Culin-Ellison and Allison Monroe, violin; Sophie Benn, cello; Nicolas Haigh, harpsichord

 

CWRU Baroque Orchestra - "Angelic Cascades and Devilish Flourishes: Music of Jean-Marie LeClair and Pietro Locatelli"

Dr. Julie Andrijeski, Director

Jean-Marie LeClair: Concerto in G Minor, Op. 10 No. 6, 1st movement (Allegro ma non troppo) 
Jean-Marie LeClair: Excerpts from Scylla et Glaucus - Margaret Haigh, soprano; Matthew Maisano, baritone
Pietro Locatelli: Violin Concerto in A Major DunL 1.5, last movement (Allegro - Andante - Allegro - Andante - Allegro)- Cynthia Black, baroque violin

 

CWRU Baroque Orchestra - From the Triumphant to the Sublime:  Music of G.F. Handel and his Colleagues

Dr. Julie Andrijeski, Director

Pisendel:  Violin Concerto in D Major JunP 1.5, 1st movement (Andante - Vivace - Andante) - Karin Cuéllar-Rendón, baroque violin

Tags
Ovations WCLV
Angela Mitchell
See stories by Angela Mitchell