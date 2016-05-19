Apollo's Fire and A Night at Bach's Coffeehouse

As performed in sold-out concerts at Tanglewood and the BBC Proms (2015), “A Night at Bach’s Coffeehouse” presents Apollo’s Fire and director/harpsichordist Jeannette Sorrell in music of J.S. Bach and his most admired colleagues. Inspired by the lively coffeehouse concerts led by Bach in 18th-century Leipzig – fiery strings, colorful recorders and a dizzying harpsichord solo… an evening of rampant virtuosity!

Recorded at the Tanglewood Festival, July 2, 2015.

Program

Georg Philipp TELEMANN (1681-1767) : Don Quixote Suite [Overture, Don Quixote awakens, His attack on the windmills, Sighs of love for the Princess Dulcinea, Sancho Panza tossed in a blanket, Don Quixote asleep]

J.S. BACH (1685-1750): Brandenburg Concerto no. 4 in G Major, BWV 1049--Olivier Brault, violin; Francis Colpron & Kathie Stewart, recorder

J.S. BACH: Brandenburg Concerto no. 5, BWV 1050--Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Kathie Stewart, traverso; Olivier Brault, violin

G.F. HANDEL (1685-1759): Chaconne from Terpsichore (Il pastor fido), HWV 8c

A. VIVALDI/arr. Sorrell: La Folia (Madness)--Olivier Brault & Johanna Novom, violins