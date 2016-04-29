© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ovations

The Music Settlement: Almeda Trio

Published April 29, 2016 at 8:18 PM EDT

This episode of Cleveland Ovations featured two recent concerts by the Almeda Trio, presented by The Music Settlement

Recorded October 23, 2015
Robert Cassidy, piano
Cara Tweed, violin
Nicholas Diodore, guest cellist

Program
Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-Flat Op 11 ‘Gassenhauer’
Paul Schoenfield : Café Music    

Farewell concert, recorded March 5, 2016
Robert Cassidy, piano
Cara Tweed, violin
Ida Mercer, cello

Program
Dave Brubeck: Suite
Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio #39in G “Gypsy” 
Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite

