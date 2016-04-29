The Music Settlement: Almeda Trio
This episode of Cleveland Ovations featured two recent concerts by the Almeda Trio, presented by The Music Settlement.
Recorded October 23, 2015
Robert Cassidy, piano
Cara Tweed, violin
Nicholas Diodore, guest cellist
Program
Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-Flat Op 11 ‘Gassenhauer’
Paul Schoenfield : Café Music
Farewell concert, recorded March 5, 2016
Robert Cassidy, piano
Cara Tweed, violin
Ida Mercer, cello
Program
Dave Brubeck: Suite
Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio #39in G “Gypsy”
Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite