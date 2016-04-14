Les Délices: "Folly of Youth" and "Caractères de la danse"
This week's Cleveland Ovations includes performances from Les Délices’ recent program Folly of Youth (featuring Shannon Mercer, soprano in works by Handel, Lully, and LeMaire) and the group’s March Ohio City Residency weekend (music by Rebel, Lully, and more).
Folly of Youth - Recorded February 20, 2016 at Harkness Chapel; February 21, 2016 at Plymouth Church UCC
Shannon Mercer, soprano
Debra Nagy & Kathryn Montoya, oboe & recorder
Julie Andrijeski & Scott Metcalfe, violin
Josh Lee, viola da gamba
Simon MartynEllis, theorbo & guitar
Michael Sponseller, harpsichord
Jean Baptiste Lully: Suite from Phaëton (1683) [Ouverture, Trio, Rondeau]
Lully: Selections from Phaëton [Récit and Air: “Il me fuit, l’inconstant”, Air: “Ah, Phaeton, estil possible”, Récit: “Témoin de mon constance”
François Duval: Sonata III from Amusemens pour la chambre (1718) [Allemande L’Amusante, Courante la Salpêtre, Sarabande, Rondeau gay le Phaëton]
Louis LeMaire: Hebé
Lully: Chaconne from Phaëton
Caractères de la danse - March 20, 2016 at St. John’s Historic Church
Julie Andrijeski, violin
Debra Nagy, oboe
David Ellis, viola da gamba
Christopher Bagan, harpsichord
Jean-Baptiste Lully, arr. Nagy: Bourgeois Gentilhomme (1670) [Overture, Dancing Master Scene, Canaries]
François Couperin, arr. Nagy: 9ème Concert Il ritratto dell’amore (1728) [Le Charme, La vivacité, La noble fierté, L’et coetera]
Jean-Féry Rebel: Caractères de la danse (1715)