Les Délices: "Folly of Youth" and "Caractères de la danse"

This week's Cleveland Ovations includes performances from Les Délices’ recent program Folly of Youth (featuring Shannon Mercer, soprano in works by Handel, Lully, and LeMaire) and the group’s March Ohio City Residency weekend (music by Rebel, Lully, and more).

Folly of Youth - Recorded February 20, 2016 at Harkness Chapel; February 21, 2016 at Plymouth Church UCC

Shannon Mercer, soprano

Debra Nagy & Kathryn Montoya, oboe & recorder

Julie Andrijeski & Scott Metcalfe, violin

Josh Lee, viola da gamba

Simon MartynEllis, theorbo & guitar

Michael Sponseller, harpsichord

Jean Baptiste Lully: Suite from Phaëton (1683) [Ouverture, Trio, Rondeau]

Lully: Selections from Phaëton [Récit and Air: “Il me fuit, l’inconstant”, Air: “Ah, Phaeton, estil possible”, Récit: “Témoin de mon constance”

François Duval: Sonata III from Amusemens pour la chambre (1718) [Allemande L’Amusante, Courante la Salpêtre, Sarabande, Rondeau gay le Phaëton]

Louis LeMaire: Hebé

Lully: Chaconne from Phaëton

Caractères de la danse - March 20, 2016 at St. John’s Historic Church

Julie Andrijeski, violin

Debra Nagy, oboe

David Ellis, viola da gamba

Christopher Bagan, harpsichord

Jean-Baptiste Lully, arr. Nagy: Bourgeois Gentilhomme (1670) [Overture, Dancing Master Scene, Canaries]

François Couperin, arr. Nagy: 9ème Concert Il ritratto dell’amore (1728) [Le Charme, La vivacité, La noble fierté, L’et coetera]

Jean-Féry Rebel: Caractères de la danse (1715)