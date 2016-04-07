© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Intermission feature: Jahja Ling

Published April 7, 2016 at 5:01 PM EDT
[photo: Jahja Ling / by Roger Mastroianni]

For this week's Cleveland Ovations, we were live from Kulas Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Jahja Ling conducted the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra and soloists Shih-Hsien (Victor) Yeh, piano and Michael Harper, trumpet. 

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra
Jahja Ling, conductor
Shih-Hsien (Victor) Yeh, piano
Michael Harper, trumpet

Program
Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé, Suite  op.60
Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C
Arutiuian: Trumpet Concerto
Ravel: La valse

 

