Intermission feature: Jahja Ling

For this week's Cleveland Ovations, we were live from Kulas Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Jahja Ling conducted the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra and soloists Shih-Hsien (Victor) Yeh, piano and Michael Harper, trumpet.

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Jahja Ling, conductor

Shih-Hsien (Victor) Yeh, piano

Michael Harper, trumpet

Program

Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé, Suite op.60

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C

Arutiuian: Trumpet Concerto

Ravel: La valse