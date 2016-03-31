We headed west to Oberlin College and Conservatory for this week's Cleveland Ovations, hosted by Mark Satola. The episode includes selections from three recent Oberlin concerts.

From the Danenberg Honors Recital of February 14, 2016, in Warner Concert Hall

Brahms: Ziegeunerlieder, Op. 103 (Gypsy Songs)

Siena Miller, mezzo-soprano

Javier Gonzalez, piano

Schubert: String Quartet No. 14, D. 810, "Death and the Maiden"

Movement 1, Allegro

Thomas Cooper, violin

Sophia Bernitz, violin

Julian Sawhill, viola

Jacob Efthimiou, cello

Chopin: Selections from Preludes, Op. 28

Jie Song, piano

From the Danenberg Honors Recital of February 19, 2016 in Warner Concert Hall

Andrew Norman: The Companion Guide to Rome

Dana Johnson, violin

Corey Worley, viola

Aaron Wolff, cello

From the December 9, 2015 concert by the Contemporary Music Ensemble (Timothy Weiss, conductor)

Jesse Jones: One Bring Morning (American premiere)

Olivia Boen, soprano

Erica Zheng, flute

Alex Dergal, clarinet

Kah Yan Lee, violin

Maurice Cohn, cello

Autin Lewellen, bass

Laura Spector, piano

Stephen Fazio, guitar

Augusta Read Thomas: Passion Prayers

Darret Adkins, cello

Aram Mun, flute

Cesar Palacio, clarinet

Sophie Davis, violin

Kelsey Bannon, percussion

Caitlin Mehrtens, harp

Chelsea DeSouza, piano

Elizabeth Ogonek: all streams reach the sea at last

Aram Mun, flute

Erica Zheng, flute

Daniel King, percussion

Jackson Short, percussion

Jie Song, piano