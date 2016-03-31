Oberlin College and Conservatory
We headed west to Oberlin College and Conservatory for this week's Cleveland Ovations, hosted by Mark Satola. The episode includes selections from three recent Oberlin concerts.
From the Danenberg Honors Recital of February 14, 2016, in Warner Concert Hall
Brahms: Ziegeunerlieder, Op. 103 (Gypsy Songs)
Siena Miller, mezzo-soprano
Javier Gonzalez, piano
Schubert: String Quartet No. 14, D. 810, "Death and the Maiden"
Movement 1, Allegro
Thomas Cooper, violin
Sophia Bernitz, violin
Julian Sawhill, viola
Jacob Efthimiou, cello
Chopin: Selections from Preludes, Op. 28
Jie Song, piano
From the Danenberg Honors Recital of February 19, 2016 in Warner Concert Hall
Andrew Norman: The Companion Guide to Rome
Dana Johnson, violin
Corey Worley, viola
Aaron Wolff, cello
From the December 9, 2015 concert by the Contemporary Music Ensemble (Timothy Weiss, conductor)
Jesse Jones: One Bring Morning (American premiere)
Olivia Boen, soprano
Erica Zheng, flute
Alex Dergal, clarinet
Kah Yan Lee, violin
Maurice Cohn, cello
Autin Lewellen, bass
Laura Spector, piano
Stephen Fazio, guitar
Augusta Read Thomas: Passion Prayers
Darret Adkins, cello
Aram Mun, flute
Cesar Palacio, clarinet
Sophie Davis, violin
Kelsey Bannon, percussion
Caitlin Mehrtens, harp
Chelsea DeSouza, piano
Elizabeth Ogonek: all streams reach the sea at last
Aram Mun, flute
Erica Zheng, flute
Daniel King, percussion
Jackson Short, percussion
Jie Song, piano