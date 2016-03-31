© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Ovations

Oberlin College and Conservatory

Published March 31, 2016 at 5:05 PM EDT

We headed west to Oberlin College and Conservatory for this week's Cleveland Ovations, hosted by Mark Satola. The episode includes selections from three recent Oberlin concerts. 

From the Danenberg Honors Recital of February 14, 2016, in Warner Concert Hall

Brahms: Ziegeunerlieder, Op. 103 (Gypsy Songs)
      Siena Miller, mezzo-soprano
      Javier Gonzalez, piano

Schubert: String Quartet No. 14, D. 810, "Death and the Maiden"
Movement 1, Allegro
      Thomas Cooper, violin
      Sophia Bernitz, violin
      Julian Sawhill, viola
      Jacob Efthimiou, cello

Chopin: Selections from Preludes, Op. 28
      Jie Song, piano

From the Danenberg Honors Recital of February 19, 2016 in Warner Concert Hall

Andrew Norman: The Companion Guide to Rome
      Dana Johnson, violin
      Corey Worley, viola
      Aaron Wolff, cello

From the December 9, 2015 concert by the Contemporary Music Ensemble (Timothy Weiss, conductor)

Jesse Jones: One Bring Morning (American premiere)
      Olivia Boen, soprano
      Erica Zheng, flute
      Alex Dergal, clarinet
      Kah Yan Lee, violin
      Maurice Cohn, cello
      Autin Lewellen, bass
      Laura Spector, piano
      Stephen Fazio, guitar

Augusta Read Thomas: Passion Prayers
      Darret Adkins, cello
      Aram Mun, flute
      Cesar Palacio, clarinet
      Sophie Davis, violin
      Kelsey Bannon, percussion
      Caitlin Mehrtens, harp
      Chelsea DeSouza, piano

Elizabeth Ogonek: all streams reach the sea at last 
      Aram Mun, flute
      Erica Zheng, flute
      Daniel King, percussion
      Jackson Short, percussion
      Jie Song, piano

 

