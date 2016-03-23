© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ovations

Cleveland State University: Faculty Jazz Septet

Published March 23, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT

John Simna hosts this week's episode of Cleveland Ovations, in which we hear a concert from the Cleveland State University Jazz Septet. The concert was recorded October 19, 2015 at Drinko Recital Hall.

CSU Faculty Jazz Septet
John Perrine, saxophone
Joe Miller, trumpet
Jason Smith, trombone
Rock Wehrman, piano
Bob Fraser, guitar
Alfredo Guerrieri, bass
Bill Ransom drums

Program
Terminally Hip
Night and Day (Cole Porter)
Look at the Birdie
Azure
Nutville (Horace Silver)
When Lights Are Low (Benny Carter)
Airegin (Sonny Rollins)
Litha (Chick Corea)
Dienda
Fables of Faubus (Charles Mingus)
Saint Thomas (Sonny Rollins)

