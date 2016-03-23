Cleveland State University: Faculty Jazz Septet

John Simna hosts this week's episode of Cleveland Ovations, in which we hear a concert from the Cleveland State University Jazz Septet. The concert was recorded October 19, 2015 at Drinko Recital Hall.

CSU Faculty Jazz Septet

John Perrine, saxophone

Joe Miller, trumpet

Jason Smith, trombone

Rock Wehrman, piano

Bob Fraser, guitar

Alfredo Guerrieri, bass

Bill Ransom drums

Program

Terminally Hip

Night and Day (Cole Porter)

Look at the Birdie

Azure

Nutville (Horace Silver)

When Lights Are Low (Benny Carter)

Airegin (Sonny Rollins)

Litha (Chick Corea)

Dienda

Fables of Faubus (Charles Mingus)

Saint Thomas (Sonny Rollins)