Music from the Western Reserve: Factory Seconds and Greg Banaszak

This week's episode of Cleveland Ovations featured two concerts that were presented by Music from the Western Reserve. Rob Grier hosted.

Classical and Beyond

Greg Banaszak, saxophone

Katherine DeJongh, flute

Sungeun Kim, piano

Program

Eugène Bozza: Aria

Charles Koechlin: Épitaphe pour Jean Harlow

David Morgan: Consolation and Tango

Gluck: Dance of the Blessed Spirits

Brian Scott Taylor: Andante Amoroso

Pierre Max Dubois: Suite Française: sarabande

Pedro Iturralde: La Pequeña Czarda

Pierre Max Dubois: Les Tréteaux (selections)

Hagen-Rogers: Harlem Nocturne

Maurice Whitney: Rumba

Greg Banaszak, one of today’s leading saxophonists, has performed with orchestras and at concert halls throughout the world. He has appeared as concerto soloist and recitalist throughout the United States, Eastern and Western Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, including the countries of France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Belgium, Egypt, South Korea, the Dominican Republic, Finland and Japan.

Mr. Banaszak is one of the most sought after orchestral saxophone soloists of his generation. As one of the few saxophonists active in both the classical and jazz mediums. As a member of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences, Mr. Banaszak is a voting member for the annual Grammy Awards ceremony. He serves on the faculties of the Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory, the Cleveland Institute of Music, and Case Western Reserve University.

Mr. Banaszak is a B.M. cum laude graduate of the Hartt School of Music. He holds a M.M. degree “with distinction” from the Chopin Academy of Music in Warsaw and an Artist Diploma from the Centre Musical d’Annecy in France.

Pianist Sungeun Kim has given numerous concerts in the U.S., Canada, Russia, Spain, Korea and Italy. A first-prize winner of the Virginia Waring International Piano Competition, she has been invited as guest artist at the Texas Conservatory Piano Festival for Young Artists, the Virginia Rising Star Concert Series, the Palm Springs Concert Series and the 24th Concert Stage at St. Ivo in Rome. She has appeared with the Russian Federal Orchestra in Bolshoi Hall at the Moscow Conservatory, the Banff Festival Orchestra, the International Chamber Ensemble of Rome and the Gijon Symphony Orchestra. Sungeun Kim is Assistant Professor of Piano at Baldwin Wallace university

Katherine DeJongh, flute, enjoys a versatile career as a soloist, chamber and orchestral musician, and educator. She has performed throughout the United States and Europe, as well as Korea and the Middle East. Ms. DeJongh is on faculty at The Cleveland Institute of Music, where she serves as Chair of Orchestral Winds for the Preparatory Department, and teaches for Case Western Reserve University. DeJongh has also served on the faculties of the Interlochen Arts Camp, The College of Wooster, and Hiram College.

Ms. DeJongh received her Master of Music from the Cleveland Institute of Music, Bachelor of Music from the University of Illinois, and attended the Interlochen Arts Academy. Her teachers include Jeffrey Khaner, Tim Day, and Mary Kay Fink.

Second to None

Factory Seconds Brass Trio

Jesse McCormick, french horn

Richard Stout, trombone

Jack Sutte, trumpet

Jesse McCormick was appointed to the horn section of The Cleveland Orchestra in 2006. He previously served three seasons with the Colorado Symphony, and two seasons as a member of the Denver Brass. On New Year’s Eve 2013, Mr. McCormick appeared on the nationally-televised PBS series Live from Lincoln Center, performing as guest associate principal horn with the New York Philharmonic. In 2005, he took top prize in the Professional Division at the International Horn Competition of America. He has also made solo appearances with the Denver Brass, Windworks Ensemble in Capetown (South Africa), and the Chamber Orchestra of Colorado Springs.

McCormick has been a member of the faculty at Baldwin Wallace University since 2007. He has also lectured at the Cleveland Institute of Music and with Case Western Reserve University. In recent years, Mr. McCormick has appeared as a clinician at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, University of Denver, University of Florida, Florida State University, and University of Miami. He has also taught masterclasses in South Korea, South Africa, and Colombia.

Richard Stout joined the trombone section of The Cleveland Orchestra at the beginning of the 2000-2001 season. He was a member of the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra from 1988 to 2000, serving as principal trombone from 1998 to 2000 and second trombone from 1988 to 1998. He has also been principal trombone of the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, and was a faculty member of the Eastern Music Festival for twelve years.

Mr. Stout was born in Chicago and raised in Texas. He studied at Rice University in Houston and holds a bachelor’s degree from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. He has performed as soloist with the Jacksonville Symphony and at the Eastern Music Festival. Mr. Stout joined the faculty of the Cleveland Institute of Music in 2001. In addition to teaching trombone, he also serves as director of CIM brass ensembles. Mr. Stout is a founding member of the National Brass Virtuosi and a frequent recitalist with his wife, pianist Christina Dahl.

Jack Sutte joined The Cleveland Orchestra as second trumpet in 1999. Prior to his Cleveland appointment, he was the principal trumpet in the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra in Norway. A native of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, he attended the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where he earned a bachelor of music degree, and the Juilliard School in New York City, where he earned a master of music degree. He studied with Frank Kaderabek at Curtis, Raymond Mase at Juilliard, and Chris Gekker at the Aspen Festival. Mr. Sutte has performed as soloist with The Cleveland Orchestra with principal trumpet Michael Sachs, as well as with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the New World Symphony, and the Haddonfield Symphony. He made his international solo debut in Argentina in 1995. Mr. Sutte is a lecturer of trumpet at the Baldwin WallaceUniversity Conservatory of Music, and has taught at the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music.

Program

Jacques Arcadelt (c. 1507-1568): Four Chansons from 1554

Marius Flothius (1914-2001): Sonatina, Op. 26

Arthur Meulemans (1884-1966): Trio

Norman Sherman (1924-2015): National Anthem of the Moon

Robert Marek (1915-1995): Trio for Brass Instruments

Clint Needham (b. 1981): Mobiles

