For this week's Cleveland Ovations, we present a concert by CityMusic Cleveland. Mark Satola hosts.

Recorded December, 2015

CityMusic Cleveland

Stefan Willich, conductor

Miho Hashizume, violin

Sophie Benn, cello

Eric Ohlsson, oboe

Laura Koepke, bassoon

Program

Haydn Sinfonia Concertante

Vivaldi The Four Seasons: Winter

Piazzolla The Four Seasons: Spring in Buenos Aires

Mozart Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter”