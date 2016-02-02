Apollo's Fire: Sephardic Journey - Wanderings of the Spanish Jews

Apollo's Fire presents:

SEPHARDIC JOURNEY

Wanderings of the Spanish Jews

Jeannette Sorrell, conductor & co-director

Nell Snaidas, soprano & co-director

Karim Sulayman, tenor | Jeffrey Strauss, baritone

PROGRAM



I. O Jerusalem!

Ir me kero, Madre, a Yerushalayim (I want to go to Jerusalem, mother…)

Cuándo el Rey Nimrod (Avram Avinu)

- Sephardic Medieval/traditional songs, arr. J. Sorrell

Ir me quiero a Yerushalayim/Ir me queria yo por este caminico

- Sephardic Medieval/traditional, arr. J. Sorrell after the version by Cantor Jalda Rebling

II. The Temple

Avinu Malkenu | Lecha Dodi

- Medieval Sephardic liturgical chants, arr. J. Sorrell

Salamone Rossi Hebreo (c. 1570-1630)

Sonata in Dialogo, for Two Violins & Continuo

From the Songs of Solomon:

Al Naharot Bavel (By the Waters of Babylon - Psalm 137)

Yitgaddal veyitkaddash (Kaddish) – arr. J. Sorrell

III. Love & Romance

Ah el Novio no quere dinero (Ah, the bridegroom wants no money)

La Rosa enflorese (The Rose Blooms)

Adio querida (Farewell, My Beloved)

- Medieval/Traditional Ladino Songs

La Comida la mañana – (instrumental) Medieval Sephardic/Turkish

A la Una yo nací (At One I was Born) – traditional Ladino ballad



-- INTERMISSION –

IV. The Sabbath

Ki eshmera Shabbat (If I Guard the Sabbath)

- Words by Rabbi Avrahim Ebn Ezra, 12th c. Spain

- Medieval Sephardic liturgical chant, arr. J. Sorrell/J. Strauss/R. Schiffer

Salamone Rossi Hebreo – Selections from The Songs of Solomon:

{Lute Prelude]

Hallelujah Ashre ‘ish (Psalm 112)

Adon Olam (Lord of the Universe) – Hebrew sacred text, music by René Schiffer (b. 1961)

Tzur mishelo akhalnu (The Lord our Rock)

- Medieval sacred Hebrew poem for the end of the Sabbath meal



V. Feasting & Celebration

Salamone Rossi Hebreo

Sonata 12 sopra la Bergamasca (Sonatas, Bk. IV)

Galliarda detta la Zambalina, (Sinfonie e Galliarde, Bk. II)

Balletto e Galliarda (Sinfonia no. 17)

Hazeremos | Quita'l tas

- Traditional Sephardic/Ladino Feasting songs, arr. N. Snaidas

La Comida la Mañana (The Morning Meal)

- traditional Sephardic/Ladino folk song, ed. R. Schiffer

