Apollo's Fire: Sephardic Journey - Wanderings of the Spanish Jews
Apollo's Fire presents:
Wanderings of the Spanish Jews
Jeannette Sorrell, conductor & co-director
Nell Snaidas, soprano & co-director
Karim Sulayman, tenor | Jeffrey Strauss, baritone
PROGRAM
I. O Jerusalem!
Ir me kero, Madre, a Yerushalayim (I want to go to Jerusalem, mother…)
Cuándo el Rey Nimrod (Avram Avinu)
- Sephardic Medieval/traditional songs, arr. J. Sorrell
Ir me quiero a Yerushalayim/Ir me queria yo por este caminico
- Sephardic Medieval/traditional, arr. J. Sorrell after the version by Cantor Jalda Rebling
II. The Temple
Avinu Malkenu | Lecha Dodi
- Medieval Sephardic liturgical chants, arr. J. Sorrell
Salamone Rossi Hebreo (c. 1570-1630)
Sonata in Dialogo, for Two Violins & Continuo
From the Songs of Solomon:
Al Naharot Bavel (By the Waters of Babylon - Psalm 137)
Yitgaddal veyitkaddash (Kaddish) – arr. J. Sorrell
III. Love & Romance
Ah el Novio no quere dinero (Ah, the bridegroom wants no money)
La Rosa enflorese (The Rose Blooms)
Adio querida (Farewell, My Beloved)
- Medieval/Traditional Ladino Songs
La Comida la mañana – (instrumental) Medieval Sephardic/Turkish
A la Una yo nací (At One I was Born) – traditional Ladino ballad
-- INTERMISSION –
IV. The Sabbath
Ki eshmera Shabbat (If I Guard the Sabbath)
- Words by Rabbi Avrahim Ebn Ezra, 12th c. Spain
- Medieval Sephardic liturgical chant, arr. J. Sorrell/J. Strauss/R. Schiffer
Salamone Rossi Hebreo – Selections from The Songs of Solomon:
{Lute Prelude]
Hallelujah Ashre ‘ish (Psalm 112)
Adon Olam (Lord of the Universe) – Hebrew sacred text, music by René Schiffer (b. 1961)
Tzur mishelo akhalnu (The Lord our Rock)
- Medieval sacred Hebrew poem for the end of the Sabbath meal
V. Feasting & Celebration
Salamone Rossi Hebreo
Sonata 12 sopra la Bergamasca (Sonatas, Bk. IV)
Galliarda detta la Zambalina, (Sinfonie e Galliarde, Bk. II)
Balletto e Galliarda (Sinfonia no. 17)
Hazeremos | Quita'l tas
- Traditional Sephardic/Ladino Feasting songs, arr. N. Snaidas
La Comida la Mañana (The Morning Meal)
- traditional Sephardic/Ladino folk song, ed. R. Schiffer
Don't miss the chance to see this program live, in person:
Thursday, February 4, 7:30 PM
Fairlawn Lutheran Church
3415 West Market Street
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Friday, February 5, 8:00 PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
2747 Fairmount Blvd.
Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
Saturday, February 6, 8:00PM
Maltz Performing Arts Center
Case Western Reserve University (University Circle)
1855 Ansel Road (at E. 105 th St.)
Cleveland, OH 44106
Sunday, February 7, 4:00PM
Gamble Auditorium, Baldwin Wallace University
96 Front Street
Berea, OH 44017