Ovations

Quire Cleveland: "Carols for Quire from the Old & New Worlds VII"

Published January 7, 2016 at 7:24 PM EST

We kicked off 2016 with a recent program by Quire Cleveland. "Carols for Quire VII"  explores exquisite choral music for Christmas from many lands and centuries. 

Christmas themes —  shepherds, joy,  Twelfth Night — are represented in carols dating from the early 15th century to the late 20th, sung in English, French, German, Spanish, Finnish, Latvian & Latin.

This episode of Cleveland Ovations is hosted by John Simna Check out the exclusive intermission interview between Angela Mitchell and Quire's Artistic Director Ross Duffin and Executive Director Beverly Simmons. 

Joy
Make we joy now in this fest                        Anon. 15th-century English (arr. RWD)
Iloidcam ja remuidcam                                 Anon. 16th-century Finnish (arr. RWD)
Gaudete in Domino                                       Giaches de Wert (1535–1596)
Make we joy now in this fest                        William Walton (1902–1983)

Shepherds
Quem vidistis, pastores?                                Richard Dering (ca.1580–1630)
Anthem from Luke                                        Joseph Stephenson (1723–1810)
The Shepherds' Farewell                               Hector Berlioz (1803–1869)

Flowers
Ave rosa sine spinis                                       Ludwig Senfl (ca.1486–1542/3)
Meklētāja ceļš ir galā                                    Andrejs Jansons (b.1938)
There is a flow’r                                            John Rutter (b.1945)
Margaret Carpenter, solo soprano

Christmas Day
Christe, Redemptor omnium                           Guillaume DuFay (ca.1397–1474)
Hodie Christus natus est                                 Cipriano de Rore (1515–1565)
Arise and hail the sacred day                          Stephenson
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day               William Sandys (1792–1874) (arr. David Willcocks)

Following a Star
Magi veniunt ab Oriente                                  Jacobus Clemens non papa (ca.1510–1555)
A un niño llorando al yelo                               Francisco Guerrero (1528–1599)
I wonder as I wander                                       American traditional (arr. Andrew Carter)

Twelfth Night
Reges de Saba venient                                    Anon. 16th-century English (arr. RWD)
Die zwölf heiligen Zahlen                              Anon. 16th-century German (arr. RWD)
Twelve days of Christmas                              Anon. 18th-century English (arr. Ian Humphris)

