Quire Cleveland: "Carols for Quire from the Old & New Worlds VII"

We kicked off 2016 with a recent program by Quire Cleveland. "Carols for Quire VII" explores exquisite choral music for Christmas from many lands and centuries.

Christmas themes — shepherds, joy, Twelfth Night — are represented in carols dating from the early 15th century to the late 20th, sung in English, French, German, Spanish, Finnish, Latvian & Latin.

This episode of Cleveland Ovations is hosted by John Simna Check out the exclusive intermission interview between Angela Mitchell and Quire's Artistic Director Ross Duffin and Executive Director Beverly Simmons.

Joy

Make we joy now in this fest Anon. 15th-century English (arr. RWD)

Iloidcam ja remuidcam Anon. 16th-century Finnish (arr. RWD)

Gaudete in Domino Giaches de Wert (1535–1596)

Make we joy now in this fest William Walton (1902–1983)

Shepherds

Quem vidistis, pastores? Richard Dering (ca.1580–1630)

Anthem from Luke Joseph Stephenson (1723–1810)

The Shepherds' Farewell Hector Berlioz (1803–1869)

Flowers

Ave rosa sine spinis Ludwig Senfl (ca.1486–1542/3)

Meklētāja ceļš ir galā Andrejs Jansons (b.1938)

There is a flow’r John Rutter (b.1945)

Margaret Carpenter, solo soprano

Christmas Day

Christe, Redemptor omnium Guillaume DuFay (ca.1397–1474)

Hodie Christus natus est Cipriano de Rore (1515–1565)

Arise and hail the sacred day Stephenson

Tomorrow shall be my dancing day William Sandys (1792–1874) (arr. David Willcocks)

Following a Star

Magi veniunt ab Oriente Jacobus Clemens non papa (ca.1510–1555)

A un niño llorando al yelo Francisco Guerrero (1528–1599)

I wonder as I wander American traditional (arr. Andrew Carter)

Twelfth Night

Reges de Saba venient Anon. 16th-century English (arr. RWD)

Die zwölf heiligen Zahlen Anon. 16th-century German (arr. RWD)

Twelve days of Christmas Anon. 18th-century English (arr. Ian Humphris)