Baldwin Wallace University: Holiday Concert
Program
CPE Bach: Excerpt from “March from the Ark”
Riley Conley, Garrett Folger, Mark Toole & Griffith Gentilcore, trumpet
John Brndiar, director
Gwyneth Walker: Love is a Rain of Diamonds
BW Treble Choir
Jordan Saul, conductor
Arr. David Willcocks: I Saw Three Ships
BW University Choir
Dirk Garner, conductor
Boris Ord: Adam Lay Ybounden
BW University Choir
Andrew Cooper, conductor
Eric Whitacre: Lux Arumque
BW University Choir
Sydney Jahnigen, conductor
Arr. David Willcocks: Tomorrow Shall be My Dancin’ Day
Morton Lauridsen: Sure on this Shining Night
BW Motet Choir
Dirk Garner, conductor
Andrew Cooper, piano
Peter Yarrow arr. R. DeCormier: Light One Candle
Trad. Arr. R. DeCormier: Children, Go Where I Send Thee
BW Singers
Marc Weagraff, conductor
William C. Shaffer, piano
Intermission – Guest Brendan Caldwell
Symphonic Wind Ensemble Director
Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (2007)
BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble
Brendan Caldwell, conductor
Robert Mayerovitch, narrator
Leroy Anderson: Sleighride (1946)
BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble
Brendan Caldwell, conductor
Leroy Anderson (arr. Russell Robinson): A Christmas Festival (1950)
BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble
Combined Choirs
Brendan Caldwell, conductor