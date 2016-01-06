Baldwin Wallace University: Holiday Concert

Program

CPE Bach: Excerpt from “March from the Ark”

Riley Conley, Garrett Folger, Mark Toole & Griffith Gentilcore, trumpet

John Brndiar, director

Gwyneth Walker: Love is a Rain of Diamonds

BW Treble Choir

Jordan Saul, conductor

Arr. David Willcocks: I Saw Three Ships

BW University Choir

Dirk Garner, conductor

Boris Ord: Adam Lay Ybounden

BW University Choir

Andrew Cooper, conductor

Eric Whitacre: Lux Arumque

BW University Choir

Sydney Jahnigen, conductor

Arr. David Willcocks: Tomorrow Shall be My Dancin’ Day

Morton Lauridsen: Sure on this Shining Night

BW Motet Choir

Dirk Garner, conductor

Andrew Cooper, piano

Peter Yarrow arr. R. DeCormier: Light One Candle

Trad. Arr. R. DeCormier: Children, Go Where I Send Thee

BW Singers

Marc Weagraff, conductor

William C. Shaffer, piano

Intermission – Guest Brendan Caldwell

Symphonic Wind Ensemble Director

Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas (2007)

BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble

Brendan Caldwell, conductor

Robert Mayerovitch, narrator

Leroy Anderson: Sleighride (1946)

BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble

Brendan Caldwell, conductor

Leroy Anderson (arr. Russell Robinson): A Christmas Festival (1950)

BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble

Combined Choirs

Brendan Caldwell, conductor