Ovations.png
Ovations

Baldwin Wallace University: Holiday Concert

Published January 6, 2016 at 9:52 PM EST

Program

CPE Bach: Excerpt from “March from the Ark”                                            
Riley Conley, Garrett Folger, Mark Toole & Griffith Gentilcore, trumpet
John Brndiar, director

Gwyneth Walker: Love is a Rain of Diamonds                                              
BW Treble Choir
Jordan Saul, conductor

Arr. David Willcocks:  I Saw Three Ships                                                            
BW University Choir
Dirk Garner, conductor

Boris Ord: Adam Lay Ybounden                                                                   
BW University Choir
Andrew Cooper, conductor

Eric Whitacre: Lux Arumque                                                                                  
BW University Choir
Sydney Jahnigen, conductor

Arr.  David Willcocks: Tomorrow Shall be My Dancin’ Day       
Morton Lauridsen: Sure on this Shining Night                                         
BW Motet Choir
Dirk Garner, conductor
Andrew Cooper, piano

Peter Yarrow arr. R. DeCormier:  Light One Candle                                   
Trad. Arr. R. DeCormier:  Children, Go Where I Send Thee                
BW Singers
Marc Weagraff, conductor
William C. Shaffer, piano

Intermission – Guest Brendan Caldwell
Symphonic Wind Ensemble Director

Randol Alan Bass: The Night Before Christmas    (2007)                             
BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble
Brendan Caldwell, conductor
Robert Mayerovitch, narrator

Leroy Anderson: Sleighride (1946)                                                       
BW  Symphonic Wind Ensemble
Brendan Caldwell, conductor

Leroy Anderson (arr. Russell Robinson): A Christmas Festival (1950)       
BW  Symphonic Wind Ensemble
Combined Choirs
Brendan Caldwell, conductor

