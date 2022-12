Intermission feature: Angelin Chang and Brian Thornton

We took you to Cleveland State University for this week's Cleveland Ovations, with a recital by faculty members Angelin Chang and Peter Otto, with guest Brian Thornton. They presented an evening of music by Johannes Brahms.

At intermission, Angelin and Brian spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.

Sonata for Piano and Violin No. 1 in G Major, Op. 78..….………….………….………...Johannes Brahms

Vivace ma non troppo (1833 - 1897)

Adagio

Allegro molto moderato

Sonata for Piano and Cello No. 1 in e minor, Op. 38……………………………………….Johannes Brahms

Allegro non troppo (1833 - 1897)

Allegretto quasi menuetto

Allegro

Piano Trio No. 1 in B major, Op. 8 Revised Version (1889)………………………………Johannes Brahms

Allegro con brio – Tranquillo – In tempo ma sempre sostenuto (1833 - 1897)

Scherzo: Allegro molto – Meno allegro – Tempo primo

Adagio

Finale: Allegro