Intermission feature: Annie Fullard

At intermission of this week's Cleveland Ovations, Robert Conrad spoke to Annie Fullard, violinist of the Cavani String Quartet.

Cleveland Institute of Music

Violins of Hope Event

Recorded December 4, 2015 in Mixon Hall

Cavani String Quartet

Annie Fullard, violin

Mari Sato, violin

Kirsten Docter, viola

Merry Peckham, cello

Rebecca Albers, viola, guest artist

Julie Albers, cello, guest artist

Robert Conrad, guest narrator

Program

Erwin Schulhoff: Divertimento for String Quartet, Op. 14

Antonín Dvořák: Cypresses

Erwin Schulhoff: String Sextet (1920-24)

Traditional: Ani Ma'amin (I Believe)