BlueWater Chamber Orchestra: Spanish & Latin music with guest Jason Vieaux
We are pleased to add the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra to our Cleveland Ovations line-up. Their season opener featured guitarist Jason Vieaux in Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez. This concert is a continuation of their “Near West Neighborhood Series” with thrilling music of Spanish and Latino heritage. Artistic Director Carlton R. Woods conducted.
Program
Manuel de Falla: Three-Cornered Hat scenes and dances from Part 1
Silvestre Revueltas: Homenaje a Federico Garcia Lorca
Aaron Copland: Three Latin American Sketches
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez
Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 4