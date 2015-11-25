© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ovations

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra: Spanish & Latin music with guest Jason Vieaux

Published November 25, 2015 at 6:51 PM EST

We are pleased to add the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra to our Cleveland Ovations line-up. Their season opener featured guitarist Jason Vieaux in Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez. This concert is a continuation of their “Near West Neighborhood Series” with thrilling music of Spanish and Latino heritage. Artistic Director Carlton R. Woods conducted.

Program
Manuel de Falla: Three-Cornered Hat scenes and dances from Part 1
Silvestre Revueltas: Homenaje a Federico Garcia Lorca
Aaron Copland: Three Latin American Sketches
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez
Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 4

