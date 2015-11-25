BlueWater Chamber Orchestra: Spanish & Latin music with guest Jason Vieaux

We are pleased to add the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra to our Cleveland Ovations line-up. Their season opener featured guitarist Jason Vieaux in Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez. This concert is a continuation of their “Near West Neighborhood Series” with thrilling music of Spanish and Latino heritage. Artistic Director Carlton R. Woods conducted.

Program

Manuel de Falla: Three-Cornered Hat scenes and dances from Part 1

Silvestre Revueltas: Homenaje a Federico Garcia Lorca

Aaron Copland: Three Latin American Sketches

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 4