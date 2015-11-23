Oberlin Conservatory: Lake Como Pianists

This performance served as the official launch of a groundbreaking partnership that makes Oberlin the North American home of the esteemed International Piano Academy Lake Como, which was founded in 2002 by William Grant Naboré.

Oberlin's Artist Recital Series: Lake Como Pianists

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata in c D 958—Ran Jia, piano

Frédéric Chopin: Twelve Etudes Op 25—Alessandro Deljavan, piano

Alexander Scriabin: Selections from 24 Preludes Op 11—Marcos Madrigal, piano

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 7 in E-Falt Op 83—Marcos Madrigal, piano

A professor at the Niccolò Piccinni Conservatory of Bari, Italy, Alessandro Deljavan was one of the youngest students in Lake Como history; he has been a top prize winner at the Gina Bachauer Young Artist Competition and the Van Cliburn Competition, among numerous other honors. Deljavan will play Chopin’s 12 Études, Op. 25.

A student of maestro William Naboré at Lake Como, Ran Jia of China has drawn effusive praise for her performances around the world over the past decade. She will perform Schubert’s Sonata in C Minor, Op. Post. D958.

Marcos Madrigal of Cuba has performed in many of the world’s most renowned recital halls and in 2012 was awarded the International Award Gold Medal "Maison des Artistes," granted by the Association for Culture, Arts, Science and Social Commitment of Rome. He will perform selections from Scriabin’s Preludes, Op. 11 and Prokofiev’s Sonata No. 7 in B-flat Major, Op. 83.