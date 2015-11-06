Intermission feature: Christine Fuoco and Dan McKelway

On this episode of Cleveland Ovations, we go to the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music for a chamber music recital by BW faculty members and winds of The Cleveland Orchestra. At intermission, Jacqueline Gerber spoke with pianist Christine Fuoco and clarinetist Dan McKelway.

Christine Fuoco, piano

Jeff Rathbun, oboe

Dan McKelway, clarinet

Jonathan Sherwin, bassoon

Jesse McCormick, horn

Program

Mozart: Adagio K. 261 & Rondo K. 373 trans. for Bassoon and Piano

Schumann: Fantasiestucke, op. 73, for Horn and Piano

Rathbun: Threnody for Oboe and Piano

Bernstein: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano

Mozart: Quintet for Piano and Winds, K. 452