Ovations

Intermission feature: Christine Fuoco and Dan McKelway

Published November 6, 2015 at 4:54 PM EST

On this episode of Cleveland Ovations, we go to the  Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music for a chamber music recital by BW faculty members and winds of The Cleveland Orchestra. At intermission, Jacqueline Gerber spoke with pianist Christine Fuoco and clarinetist Dan McKelway.  

Christine Fuoco, piano
Jeff Rathbun, oboe
Dan McKelway, clarinet
Jonathan Sherwin, bassoon
Jesse McCormick, horn 

Program
Mozart: Adagio K. 261 & Rondo K. 373 trans. for Bassoon and Piano
Schumann: Fantasiestucke, op. 73, for Horn and Piano
Rathbun: Threnody for Oboe and Piano
Bernstein: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano
Mozart: Quintet for Piano and Winds, K. 452

 

