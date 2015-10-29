© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Music from the Western Reserve: Apollo's Fire Quartet and Jack Schantz & Friends

Published October 29, 2015 at 11:00 PM EDT
Photo by Mark Satola
Photo by Mark Satola

Music from the Western Reserve is featured on this week's Cleveland Ovations. Two concerts recently presented by them appear on the program.

Apollo's Fire Quartet
Rene Schiffer, cello
Karina Schmitz, violin
Kathie Stewart, traverso
Joseph Gascho, harpsichord

Program:
Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata in G major BWV 1038
Henry Purcell: Theatre Ayres    
Ahron Beer (arr Schiffer): Kol Nidrei for solo cello
George Philip Telemann: Paris Quartet in E minor, TWV 42:hi
Anonymous (arr K. Stewart): Traditional Irish Flute Set [Dark Island, Lark in the Morning, Kesh Jog, Knights of St. Patrick]

 

Jack Schantz and Friends
Jack Schantz, trumpet
Mark Gonder, percussion
Rock Wehrmann, keyboard
Tim Powell, bass

Program (all tunes by Jerome Kern):
All The Things You Are
Look For The Silver Lining
Nobody Else But Me
Long Ago and Far Away
Smoke Gets In You Eyes
Pick Yourself Up
I'm Old Fashioned

 

 

 

