Music from the Western Reserve: Apollo's Fire Quartet and Jack Schantz & Friends

Music from the Western Reserve is featured on this week's Cleveland Ovations. Two concerts recently presented by them appear on the program.

Apollo's Fire Quartet

Rene Schiffer, cello

Karina Schmitz, violin

Kathie Stewart, traverso

Joseph Gascho, harpsichord

Program:

Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata in G major BWV 1038

Henry Purcell: Theatre Ayres

Ahron Beer (arr Schiffer): Kol Nidrei for solo cello

George Philip Telemann: Paris Quartet in E minor, TWV 42:hi

Anonymous (arr K. Stewart): Traditional Irish Flute Set [Dark Island, Lark in the Morning, Kesh Jog, Knights of St. Patrick]

Jack Schantz and Friends

Jack Schantz, trumpet

Mark Gonder, percussion

Rock Wehrmann, keyboard

Tim Powell, bass

Program (all tunes by Jerome Kern):

All The Things You Are

Look For The Silver Lining

Nobody Else But Me

Long Ago and Far Away

Smoke Gets In You Eyes

Pick Yourself Up

I'm Old Fashioned