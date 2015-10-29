Intermission feature: Joe Gascho

Music from the Western Reserve is featured on this week's Cleveland Ovations. Two concerts recently presented by them appear on the program: the Apollo's Fire Quartet and Jack Schantz & Friends.

For the intermission feature, Angela Mitchell interviewed Joe Gascho, harpsichordist for the Apollo's Fire Quartet.

Joseph Gascho, harpsichord, enjoys a multifaceted musical career as a keyboard artist, conductor, teacher and producer. He is on faculty at the University of Michigan where he teaches harpsichord, coaches chamber music, and conducts an early music choir and orchestra. In 2002, he won first prize in the Jurow International Harpsichord Competition. Recent performing highlights include concerts with the National Symphony at Carnegie Hall, the Mark Morris Dance Group and the Kennedy Center Opera Orchestra, and conducting Idomeneo for the Maryland Opera Studio. A graduate of the Peabody Institute and the University of Maryland, he also teaches basso continuo and conducts the student orchestra at Oberlin Conservatory’s Baroque Performance Institute.