Intermission feature: Amnon Weinstein and Joel Smirnoff

Amnon Weinstein is the creator of Violins of Hope. Violins of Hope Cleveland is a community-wide collaboration that aims to inform, educate and inspire people throughout the Midwest. Played by Jewish prisoners in Nazi concentration camps, the instruments have been collected and restored by Israeli violin maker Amnon Weinstein for more than two decades. The historic violins have been played in concerts from Jerusalem to Berlin and Charlotte, NC, and provide a rare opportunity to explore unique stories behind each instrument and the individuals who owned them. Throughout the fall of 2015, a diverse range of nonprofit organizations will sponsor performances, lectures, an exhibition and other public programming. The partners are: The Cleveland Orchestra, Case Western Reserve, the Cleveland Institute of Music, Facing History and Ourselves, ideastream, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. For more information, please visit violinsofhopecle.org.

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Yoel Levi, guest conductor

Cihat Askin, violin, guest artist

Caroline Goulding, violin, guest artist

Raphael Wallfisch, cello, guest artist

Rabbi Roger C. Klein, host

Program

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings

J.S. Bach: Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, BWV 1043: mvmt. II

Traditional: Avinu Malkeinu

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (Gypsy Airs), Op. 20

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance for Violin and Orchestra No. 2 in F Major, Op. 50

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor: mvmt. IV & V