Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra: Violins of Hope Concert

Recorded live in Severance Hall.

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Yoel Levi, guest conductor

Cihat Askin, violin, guest artist

Caroline Goulding, violin, guest artist

Eva Kennedy, viola, guest artist

Raphael Wallfisch, cello, guest artist

Rabbi Roger C. Klein, host

Program

Trad: On the road there is a tree

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings

J.S. Bach: Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, BWV 1043: mvmt. II

Traditional: Avinu Malkeinu

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (Gypsy Airs), Op. 20

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance for Violin and Orchestra No. 2 in F Major, Op. 50

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor: mvmt. IV & V