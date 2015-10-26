Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra: Violins of Hope Concert
Recorded live in Severance Hall.
Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra
Yoel Levi, guest conductor
Cihat Askin, violin, guest artist
Caroline Goulding, violin, guest artist
Eva Kennedy, viola, guest artist
Raphael Wallfisch, cello, guest artist
Rabbi Roger C. Klein, host
Program
Trad: On the road there is a tree
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings
J.S. Bach: Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, BWV 1043: mvmt. II
Traditional: Avinu Malkeinu
Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei, Op. 47
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (Gypsy Airs), Op. 20
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance for Violin and Orchestra No. 2 in F Major, Op. 50
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor: mvmt. IV & V