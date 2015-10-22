Intermission feature: Thomas Lempner, Ekklésia Ensemble
This week's Cleveland Ovations featured a faculty ensemble from Cleveland State University, the Ekklésia Ensemble. Thomas Lempner plays alto saxophone in the group, and he spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell during intermission of the broadcast.
The word "Ekklésia" appeals to a special assembly of persons from a specific geographical location who are organized together for a common purpose. In regards to theEkklésia Ensemble, six musicians from northeast Ohio meet specifically with the purpose of studying and performing chamber repertoire which is composed for their instrumentation. It performs works by composers Villa-Lobos, Dubois, Hartley, Heiden, Stein, Milhaud, and others.
Flute – Jennifer Anderson Germaine
Oboe – Kristin Perry
Clarinet – Robert Davis
Alto Saxophone – Thomas Lempner
Bassoon – Kathryn Stockmaster
Horn – Greg Hillis
Program:
Pierre Dubois - Sinfonia Da Camera
Walter Hartley - Chamber Music for alto saxophone & woodwind quintet
Marcel Boucard - Triade
Gioachino Rossini - Sonata for Wind Quartet No. 3 in F Major
Darius Milhaud - Scaramouche: suite for alto saxophone and woodwind quintet