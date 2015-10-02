Intermission feature: Theodore Kuchar

The Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra was led by a CIM graduate, Theodore Kuchar. Theodore spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell during intermission of a live Cleveland Ovations.

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Theodore Kuchar, guest conductor

Michael Siess, violin, student artist

Bethany Hargreaves, viola, student artist

CHADWICK Jubilee from Symphonic Sketches

MOZART Sinfonia concertante in E-flat Major, K. 364

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 43