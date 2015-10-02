Intermission feature: Theodore Kuchar
The Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra was led by a CIM graduate, Theodore Kuchar. Theodore spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell during intermission of a live Cleveland Ovations.
Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra
Theodore Kuchar, guest conductor
Michael Siess, violin, student artist
Bethany Hargreaves, viola, student artist
CHADWICK Jubilee from Symphonic Sketches
MOZART Sinfonia concertante in E-flat Major, K. 364
SIBELIUS Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 43