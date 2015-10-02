© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ovations

Intermission feature: Theodore Kuchar

Published October 2, 2015 at 1:19 AM EDT

The Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra was led by a CIM graduate, Theodore Kuchar. Theodore spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell during intermission of a live Cleveland Ovations.

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra
Theodore Kuchar, guest conductor
Michael Siess, violin, student artist
Bethany Hargreaves, viola, student artist 

CHADWICK   Jubilee from Symphonic Sketches
MOZART   Sinfonia concertante in E-flat Major, K. 364
SIBELIUS   Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 43

