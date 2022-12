The Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra opened its 2015-16 season with Schuman, Bartók, and Shostakovich, led by music director Carl Topilow. Carl spoke with Angela Mitchell during intermission.

Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra

Carl Topilow, conductor

Yuri Noh, piano, student artist

SCHUMAN New England Triptych (“Three Pieces for Orchestra after William Billings”)

BARTÓK Piano Concerto No. 3, BB 127

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 1 in F minor, Op. 10