Music from the Western Reserve: Verve Chamber Players and Three Trumpets & Organ

On this episode of Cleveland Ovations, we highlight two recent concerts that were presented by Music from the Western Reserve. Rob Grier hosts.

Verve Chamber Players, recorded November 2, 2014

Jung-Min Amy Lee, violin

Cathy Meng Robinson, violin

Yu Jin, viola

Donna Lee, piano

Keith Robinson, cello

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in D, Op.20/4

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in Eb, Op.44

Three Trumpets and Organ: The Baroque Celebrated, recorded February 8, 2015

Michael Miller, Jack Sutte, Lyle Steelman, and Kevin Cobb, trumpets

David Kienzle, organ

Josh Ryan, timpani

Girolamo Fantini: Ottava ricercata detta La Guidoni (Kevin Cobb)

Girolamo Fantini: Quinta ricercata detta la Lenzoni (Lyle Steelman)

Girolamo Fantini: Settima ricercata detta la Martellini (Jack Sutte)

Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Duet #1 (1676) from Sonatae tam aris quam aulis servientes

Claudio Monteverdi: Trio Fanfare from Orfeo (1607)

Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Duet #2

Johann Ernst Altenburg: Presto-Imitatio continua (1795)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Allegro from Concerto in D (c.1720)

Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni: Grave from Concerto “San Marco” (1712) (arr. of Sonata da camera Op 6/11)

Johann Melchoir Molter: Allegro from Concerto No. 1 (1750)

Girolamo Fantini: Sonata di Risposta detta la Salviati (1638)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Sleepers awake, a voice astounds us) from Cantata No. 140

Johann Sebastian Bach: Arioso from Cantata No. 156

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g minor (BWV 578, “Little”)

Johann Sebastian Bach: My Spirit be Joyful from Cantata No. 146

Johann Ernst Altenburg: Polonaise (1795)

Anonymous (1791): Processional Fanfares of the Regiment of the Gens d’Armes

Marc- Antoine Charpentier: Prelude to Te Deum (1688)