This week on Cleveland Ovations, we bring you a concert from ChamberFest Cleveland, recorded June 21, 2015 at Harkness Chapel. Robert Conrad hosts.

Artists

Orion Weiss, piano

David Bowlin, violin

Dimitri Murrath, viola

Clive Greensmith, cello

Peter Wiley, cello

Hsin-Yun Huang, viola

Julie Albers, cello

Yura Lee, violin



Program

Mozart: Piano Quartet in Eb, K. 493

Schubert: String Quintet in C, D. 956