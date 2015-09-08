Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music: Holiday Concerts

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published September 8, 2015 at 11:10 PM EDT

The Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music presented two days of holiday concerts on December 6-7, 2014. We feature several of them on this episode of Cleveland Ovations. Angela Mitchell hosts and Jacqueline Gerber produces. 

 

Women's Chorus (Jordan Saul, conductor)

Pianist: Zarina Malek Steppanova 

Andris Jansons: A gentle snow is on the ground

Frank Ferko: O salutaris hostia

Daniel Elder: Lullaby

 

Baldwin Wallace Motet and University Choirs (Dirk Garner, conductor)

Jonathan Dove: The Three Kings (Katherine Haig, conducting)

Bach: B Minor Mass, Dona nobis pacem  

Morten Lauridsen: Sure on this Shining Night

 

BW Singers (Marc Weagraff, conductor)

Debra Comadeca, piano

Harry Simeone: The First Christmas Carol

Steve Pilkington: The Coventry Carol

Audry Snyder: Fum fum Fantasy

 

Symphonic Wind Ensemble (Brendan Caldwell, conductor)

Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (featuring all choirs)

 

BW Men's Chorus (Frank Bianchi, conductor)

Jerry Herman: We need a little Christmas

Traditional: The Little Drummer Boy (David Crolio, conductor)

David Foster and Linda Thompson Jenner: Grown-up Christmas List 

Jester Hairston: Mary's Little Boy Child

Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (arr. Roy Ringwald)

 

