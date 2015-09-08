Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music: Holiday Concerts
The Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music presented two days of holiday concerts on December 6-7, 2014. We feature several of them on this episode of Cleveland Ovations. Angela Mitchell hosts and Jacqueline Gerber produces.
Women's Chorus (Jordan Saul, conductor)
Pianist: Zarina Malek Steppanova
Andris Jansons: A gentle snow is on the ground
Frank Ferko: O salutaris hostia
Daniel Elder: Lullaby
Baldwin Wallace Motet and University Choirs (Dirk Garner, conductor)
Jonathan Dove: The Three Kings (Katherine Haig, conducting)
Bach: B Minor Mass, Dona nobis pacem
Morten Lauridsen: Sure on this Shining Night
BW Singers (Marc Weagraff, conductor)
Debra Comadeca, piano
Harry Simeone: The First Christmas Carol
Steve Pilkington: The Coventry Carol
Audry Snyder: Fum fum Fantasy
Symphonic Wind Ensemble (Brendan Caldwell, conductor)
Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (featuring all choirs)
BW Men's Chorus (Frank Bianchi, conductor)
Jerry Herman: We need a little Christmas
Traditional: The Little Drummer Boy (David Crolio, conductor)
David Foster and Linda Thompson Jenner: Grown-up Christmas List
Jester Hairston: Mary's Little Boy Child
Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night
Irving Berlin: White Christmas (arr. Roy Ringwald)